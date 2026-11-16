Hollywood Stars Embrace Bottom-Baring Dress Trend at LACMA Gala

Celebrities like Charlize Theron and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley lead the bottom-baring dress trend at the LACMA Gala, sparking debate on elegance and exposure in Hollywood fashion.

The glitterati of Hollywood are no strangers to flashing the flesh, but a new trend is emerging where stars are leaving as little to the imagination as possible. Introducing the bottom-baring dress, a frock no doubt intended to grab headlines and cause shock amongst fans whilst still cleverly keeping the wearer's modesty intact. The latest celebrity to pull off the look is Charlize Theron, who put on a red-hot display for the 17th Governors Awards in a daring gown featuring a plunging neckline with a cutout that showed off her matching ruby leather bra underneath.

Charlize Theron and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Lead Trend

Charlize Theron, 51, put on a red-hot display for the 17th Governors Awards in a daring gown featuring a plunging neckline with a cutout that showed off her matching ruby leather bra underneath. But lo and behold that wasn't the most risque part of the Oscar winner's dress at the Dolby Theatre in California, since it also featured a high-thigh slit that risked showcasing her derriere. Charlize isn't alone in baring her behind, with the trend - once arguably reserved for reality TV stars and attention-grabbing influencers - becoming the hottest new look for A-listers.

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The Los Angeles County Museum of Art gala last week proved a perfect opportunity for many of the female celebrities to show off particularly cheeky displays. Leading the less-is-more approach was Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, whose black funnel-neck gown looked completely conservative from the front, only for it to be backless and almost skirt-less too. The dress was held together at the back by a dainty Gucci double-G clasp and revealed a risqué glimpse of the supermodel's behind.

Fashion Experts Weigh in on Elegance vs Exposure

Charlize Theron, 51, put on a red-hot display for the 17th Governors Awards in a daring gown featuring a plunging neckline with a cutout that showed off her matching ruby leather bra underneath. Victoria's Secret veteran Rosie Huntington-Whiteley left little to the imagination in a cheeky backless gown as she stepped out at the annual Los Angeles County Museum of Art Gala. However, celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot told the Daily Mail: 'I really like this. It's a great example of how you can show skin without losing elegance. 'The high neckline and long sleeves balance out the dramatic open back, while the thigh-high split adds a little extra drama.

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I think the simplicity is what makes this work. It doesn't need anything else.' Also flaunting her figure was Iris Law, 26, who opted for a sheer Amaraxmara dress adorned with squared silver sequins. While the gown featured a modesty panel on the front, her tiny silver G-string was on display from the back. Lisa warned: 'Sheer dressing can be quite difficult to get right. It is important to think about what is underneath and how much is being revealed. There is a fine line between looking beautifully dressed and feeling a little overexposed.' Other stars who left little to the imagination included influencer Alix Earle, 25, who put on a show-stopping display in a low-cut silver gown, which also featured a daring side slit.

Alix Earle and Amber Valletta Showcase Risqué Styles

The dress was similar to model Amber Valletta's risqué black frock. Lisa said of Amber's: 'This is probably one of my favourites. It is simple, elegant and makes a statement without trying too hard. 'The open back and high split give it a sexy, modern feel, but the overall silhouette remains clean and sophisticated. It is a good reminder that you do not need lots of detail or embellishment to make an impact. The cut and fit do all the talking.' One star who was ahead of the trend was Gwyneth Paltrow, who in March 2026 at the 98th Annual Academy Awards stunned onlookers when she donned a racy white Armani Prive gown with sheer slits on both sides that reached up towards her upper midriff and were covered with a sheer, shimmering nude overlay.

Kim Kardashian attends the 2026 LACMA Art+Film Gala at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on November 07, 2026. Also flaunting her figure was Iris Law, 26, who opted for a sheer Amaraxmara dress adorned with squared silver sequins. However, Alix's look wasn't as impressive, claimed the fashion expert, adding: 'It is a very pretty look, but I think with such a sheer dress, the fit and structure are really important. 'I would have liked to see a little more definition in the silhouette, perhaps through more considered lining or coverage, to give it a more polished finish.' Fashion expert Caroline Baxter explained how many of the stars at the LACMA's 15th annual Art+Film gala had been wearing Gucci, 'which is revisiting the sexy, provocative aesthetic of the Tom Ford era'.

Caroline Baxter on the Peak of Naked Dressing

Caroline Baxter explained how many of the stars at the LACMA's 15th annual Art+Film gala had been wearing Gucci, 'which is revisiting the sexy, provocative aesthetic of the Tom Ford era'. She told the Daily Mail: 'Naked dressing is really reaching its peak. These celebrities spend a lot of time in the gym and are clearly keen to show off their hard work. But there is a fine line between looking glamorous and revealing too much. 'I think naked dressing works best when the silhouette is classic and beautifully cut, as it is with Amber Valletta's black Gucci look. 'Ultimately, it is the whole look that makes this trend work. The shimmer, the cut of the fabric, the styling and the attitude all need to come together.