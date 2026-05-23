Hollywood Should Reignite Millennium After the X-Files Revival

The passage advocates for reviving the Millennium series, a Carter-created Fox drama, to spark debates regarding Hollywood's tendency to overlook potential IPs. It highlights Anthony Morgan and Jonathan Young's involvement in Millennium and the captivating stories it introduced.

On the high of his success with Sinners, Ryan Coogler 's The X-Files reboot continues full-steam ahead a decade after Chris Carter revived the original Fox series.

Coogler's decision to take over the property has sparked debates due to the absence of David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson, who are no longer involved. However, the revival of the X-Files series highlights Hollywood's tendency to overlook the potential in other IPs like Millennium, a Carter-created Fox drama. Besides the X-Files revival, the passage suggests that the Millennium series, which concluded after three seasons, should also be given new life.

Despite its short-lived run, Millennium was a captivating thriller that followed Lance Henriksen as former FBI profiler Frank Black, venturing into serial killings, apocalyptic literature, and the infamous Millennium Group. Collider explores the potential for reviving Millennium in the context of the revival of Millennium in the wake of the release of The X-Files reboot





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Millennium Revival David Duchovny And Gillian Anderson The X-Files Reboot Ryan Coogler Chris Carter

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