Hollywood Sequel Overtakes Marvel Movies to Top Worldwide Earnings List

The Devil Wears Prada 2, a sequel to the 2006 fashion drama, has crossed the $600 million mark worldwide, surpassing the all-time earnings of every Marvel Studios release from 2025. It has also performed exceptionally well domestically, with a strong showing in the early days of its release. The movie reunites the original cast of Runway Magazine for the sequel, setting a define-the-generation sensation.

The total global haul currently stands at $608 million, with $200 million coming from domestic audiences and $408 million from international markets. Among 2026's biggest worldwide earners so far, The Devil Wears Prada 2 is the fourth Hollywood production to cross $600 million this year, with Pegasus 3 being a non-Hollywood release.

Domestically, the film currently sits fourth on the daily chart behind Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu ($102 million in just four days), Obsession, and Michael. Per the official synopsis, "Almost twenty years after making their iconic turns as Miranda, Andy, Emily, and Nigel, Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return to the fashionable streets of New York City and the sleek offices of Runway Magazine in the eagerly awaited sequel to the 2006 phenomenon that defined a generation.

" The Devil Wears Prada 2 has also outgrossed every Marvel Studios release from 2025 in just 25 days. The Fantastic Four: First Steps ($522 million), Captain America: Brave New World ($415 million), and Thunderbolts* ($382 million) all sit below David Frankel's fashion sequel on the all-time worldwide earnings chart





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The Devil Wears Prada 2 Hollywood Sequel Outgrossed Marvel Movies Domestic Performances Outperformed Other Movies Including Fantastic Captain America: Brave New World And Thunderbolts.

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