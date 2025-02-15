Hollywood's Obsession with Bandolier Phone Cases: Shop the Styles Celebs Can't Get Enough Of

From Gal Gadot to Kristen Stewart, A-list stars are ditching their bulky purses for the sleek and stylish Bandolier phone cases. Discover the must-have styles that are taking Hollywood by storm and shop the looks that blend fashion and functionality.

Throughout the past month, numerous A-list celebrities have been spotted carrying the minimalist Bandolier phone case for various occasions, from red carpet events to gym workouts. Gal Gadot and Mila Kunis opted for their Bandolier cases during casual outings, pairing them with athleisure wear and a cozy trench coat, respectively. Kristen Stewart, on the other hand, chose her Bandolier for a glamorous night out in New York City.

While Stewart has predominantly used crossbody phone cases, she recently embraced the glitzy Crystal wristlet case. This functional and fashionable accessory combines the brand's signature envelope-style card holder with a shimmering beaded chain, perfect for elevating both casual and evening looks. Other celebrities, like Kelce, have also been seen sporting Bandolier phone cases. Looking for a versatile crossbody option? The Hailey style, available in five universally flattering shades, has garnered praise from both celebrities and shoppers. Stars like Kunis, Stewart, Gadot, and Zooey Deschanel have chosen this style, and it boasts thousands of five-star reviews highlighting its quality and functionality. Kelce's choice, the Donna, features an adjustable and detachable strap that reviewers have raved about. This case is available in dark green croc leather, tan, and metallic taupe





