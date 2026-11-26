Explore the troubled history of Thanksgiving for Hollywood stars, from Halle Berry's 2012 brawl to Kanye West's 2016 mental health crisis and Tiger Woods' scandal.

The annual Thanksgiving holiday, traditionally a time for American families to gather and express gratitude, has frequently devolved into a period of intense public drama for high-profile celebrities. While the general population observes the fourth Thursday in November with peaceful family dinners, Hollywood figures have often found themselves embroiled in high-stakes conflicts that overshadow the season.

Documented Incidents of Celebrity Conflict

The history of Thanksgiving in Tinseltown is marked by several high-profile incidents that have exposed personal struggles and relationship fractures. Stars such as Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian, and Kanye West have all been central to notable controversies that played out over the holiday weekend. These events have turned a traditionally reflective period into a lens for scrutinizing the personal lives of the wealthy and famous.

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For many A-listers, the pressure of the holiday season appears to exacerbate existing tensions. Relationships involving stars like Jessica Simpson and Nick Lachey, as well as Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott, have faced significant strain during what should be a time of unity. Conversely, other celebrities such as Angelina Jolie and Shailene Woodley have chosen to abstain from celebrating the holiday entirely, citing historical objections or personal preferences.

The Halle Berry Physical Altercation

One of the most violent incidents occurred on Thanksgiving morning in 2012 outside Halle Berry's home in the Hollywood Hills. A physical altercation broke out between Halle Berry and her then-fiancé Olivier Martinez on one side, and Gabriel Aubry, Berry's ex-boyfriend and father of her daughter Nahla, on the other. The conflict erupted during a custody exchange involving their four-year-old daughter, leading to a chaotic scene that attracted emergency responders.

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The fight resulted in both Gabriel Aubry and Olivier Martinez requiring hospitalization. Aubry sustained a fractured rib, facial bruising, and a black eye. Olivier Martinez suffered injuries to his hand and neck, notably displaying a brace on his right hand when he exited the hospital. Police responded to the scene and booked Gabriel Aubry on suspicion of misdemeanor battery.

Authorities issued emergency protective orders requiring Gabriel Aubry to stay at least 100 yards away from Halle Berry, Olivier Martinez, and their child Nahla. Although prosecutors eventually dropped the charges against Aubry, the incident remains one of the most notorious physical showdowns involving Hollywood celebrities during the Thanksgiving holiday.

Kanye West Mental Health Crisis

Another significant event unfolded during the Thanksgiving weekend in 2016, involving Kanye West and his then-wife Kim Kardashian. Several days prior to the holiday, Kanye West abruptly canceled the remaining dates of his Saint Pablo Tour after walking offstage during a performance in Sacramento. He had engaged in a series of bizarre rants during the concert, signaling a deteriorating mental state.

Following the cancellation, West's physician contacted 911 to express concerns for his well-being. Law enforcement and paramedics arrived at his residence and transported him via ambulance to Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. He was placed under a standard psychiatric hold and was reportedly handcuffed to a gurney during transport. Sources indicated that the episode was triggered by severe sleep deprivation, dehydration, and intense paranoia.

During this period, Kanye West allegedly suffered from hallucinations and overwhelming anxiety, believing that individuals surrounding him were conspiring against him. Kim Kardashian traveled from New York to Los Angeles to stay by his side during his hospitalization. She coordinated his care while he remained under medical observation, marking a pivotal and public moment in their marriage.

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This health crisis profoundly impacted Kanye West's public image and contributed to the eventual dissolution of his marriage to Kim Kardashian, which ended in 2021. The incident highlighted the intense pressures faced by celebrities and the intersection of mental health crises with public scrutiny during major holidays.

Additional Hollywood Scandals

Thanksgiving has also been tainted by other major scandals involving prominent figures. In 2009, Tiger Woods' life unraveled following reports of an affair with Rachel Uchitel. The controversy came to a head in the early hours of Black Friday, which followed Thanksgiving that year. Woods was involved in a severe car accident outside his Florida home.

Woods lost control of his 2009 Cadillac Escalade, crashing into a fire hydrant and then a tree just feet from his driveway. This event marked the beginning of a series of personal and professional challenges for the golf legend. The incident is often cited alongside other celebrity meltdowns as a prime example of how the holiday period can coincide with personal implosions.

Robert Downey Jr. also faced legal troubles during a Thanksgiving weekend in 2001. He was arrested for drug-related offenses, adding another layer of controversy to the holiday's reputation within the entertainment industry. These cumulative events illustrate a pattern where the Thanksgiving holiday serves as a backdrop for significant personal and legal challenges for Hollywood figures.