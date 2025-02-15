Hollywood's Next Big Things

This article spotlights rising stars and influential figures shaping the landscape of Hollywood. From actors and directors to fashion designers and lawyers, these individuals are pushing boundaries and making their mark in the entertainment industry.

A whole new generation has grown up since Gwyneth Paltrow won her Oscar for Shakespeare in Love. Now the hugely influential titan of Goop is returning to film in a major (non-Marvel) role for the first time in years, starring in Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme opposite Timothée Chalamet. It’s a testament to Paltrow’s ability to do anything and everything on her own terms—and look better than the rest of us while doing it.

Ayesha’s Sweet July started as a lifestyle brand, built on the heels of her culinary success. It has since expanded to books and film production and opened its first location outside the Bay Area at the Regent Santa Monica. Stephen’s Unanimous Media has a global talent partnership with Comcast NBCUniversal to produce original content. The entrepreneurial spirit was passed down by Ayesha’s mother, and that tenacity inspired Ayesha’s husband when the couple moved up the coast for the Golden State Warriors. “You have more control of your narrative,” Stephen says. “You’re building things that have more meaningful impact and ownership for the long term.” It’s way beyond basketball now. Two years ago she made history by becoming the first Asian woman to win an Academy Award for best actress in a leading role. Today she’s captivating audiences as Madame Morrible, the grande dame of Wicked. Yeoh’s genre-smashing career has spanned Hong Kong action films, the Bond franchise, and the hit rom-com Crazy Rich Asians. It’s no wonder she commands every room—and scene—she’s in. After conquering the fashion world with his namesake label and as the creative director of Loewe, Anderson is coming for Hollywood. In 2024 he served as costume designer for Luca Guadagnino’s captivating movies Challengers and Queer, with his I Told Ya T-shirt from the former becoming a social media phenom. Rumors of his continuing ascent abound, so it’s quite possible he’ll be onto a whole new chapter by the time you read this sentence. For decades Prager has made photographs so cinematic, they explode off the walls of the gallery and exist as their own mini worlds. Now she’s directing a feature film starring John C. Reilly and Elizabeth Banks. “Because of my long career in art, I am innately tuned in to those in-between moments, those reflections of life, and I can spot emotional truth when it plays out in front of me,” Prager says. Following a shake-up at Netflix, Bajaria emerged as the chief content officer of the streaming giant, which serves a staggering 283 million subscribers globally. She’s the force driving its expansion into new territories as well as its live events and sports coverage—while simultaneously overseeing all film, scripted TV, documentaries, reality, comedy, and more. When you Netflix and chill, you can thank her and her team. Actor, writer, producer, restaurateur, and author, Rae is one of the busiest forces in Hollywood. She currently has a deal at WarnerMedia to produce film and TV, a new restaurant opening in South LA, and a role in the seventh season of Black Mirror. You won’t catch her wasting time—you probably won’t catch her at all. When your marriage is ending—and you’re famous, heartbroken, angry, and very, very rich—you call Wasser. An inspiration for Laura Dern’s character in Marriage Story, Wasser has become one of the most sought-after divorce lawyers in LA—think Ariana Grande, Kim Kardashian, and Johnny Depp—and she has progressive ideas about what she calls “the evolution of dissolutions.” Amid a cluttered landscape of celebrity podcasts that grows with each downturn in Hollywood day jobs, SmartLess is a singular and beloved bit of funny business that SiriusXM rewarded with a reported $100 million deal. These guys are so chaotic and goofy that they sometimes seem to forget there’s a guest present. In the end, the show is an ode not to cluefulness or dogged research but friendship. The Batman. Birdman. Beetlejuice. Keaton has created unforgettable characters his entire career. He was only in the original Beetlejuice for 17 minutes, but the performance was so beloved that it spawned a sequel last year. Whether it’s broad comedy, quiet devastation, or political advocacy, Keaton always makes it look organic and effortless. It’s rare for a Broadway performance to go viral, but the striking image of Scherzinger as Norma Desmond in a black slip, covered in stage blood, has become a must-see for theater junkies this season. Scherzinger’s revelatory turn in Sunset Blvd. represents a stunning return to the spotlight for the actor—and we all know how much Hollywood appreciates the power of a comeback.





VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

HOLLYWOOD RISING STARS ACTORS DIRECTORS FASHION LAWYERS ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Maximum bruiser for the money | Six of the BestBig power, big pace, big presence - big value

Read more »

Sony's Live-Action One-Punch Man: Hope or Hollywood's Next Anime Flop?Sony Pictures is adapting the popular anime and manga series One-Punch Man into a live-action movie, sparking excitement and skepticism among fans. While the premise offers potential, Hollywood's history with anime adaptations is fraught with failures. Can Sony overcome the challenge and deliver a faithful and entertaining adaptation, or will One-Punch Man fall victim to the same pitfalls that have plagued previous attempts?

Read more »

Ram Will Stop Headbutting Things When Headbutting Things Stops WorkingAmerica’s Finest News Source

Read more »

Todd’s Take: Little Things Vs. Big-Time Opponents Holding IU Women's Basketball BackIndiana is not far behind the Big Ten’s elite, but the accumulation of small margins the Hoosiers aren’t winning in games is proving costly.

Read more »

5 things to know about Ben Johnson, the Chicago Bears next head coachHere are five things to know about the reported next head coach of the Chicago Bears.

Read more »

8 things to know about Groundhog Day and its big star, Punxsutawney PhilThe weather-predicting groundhog celebrity has met two presidents and drinks a life-extending elixir: 'Our Phil is like, probably 139 years old,' Groundhog Club Inner Circle President Tom Dunkel says.

Read more »