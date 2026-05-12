Hollywood's Infatuation with Cannes Film Festival: A Showcase for Studios and Blockbusters

The Cannes Film Festival, known for showcasing auteurs, has been attended by Hollywood from the very beginning. While studios have come and gone, the allure of debuting on la Croisette has endured. The festival has become a global launchpad for studio releases. Recent blockbusters like 'Mad Max: Fury Road,' 'The Da Vinci Code,' 'Elvis,' and 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood' have premiered at Cannes.

Considering its reputation as a showcase for auteurs, Hollywood has been a fixture at the Cannes Film Festival since its inception. The festival has witnessed studio films like 'The Hunchback of Notre Dame' and 'Notorious' premiering, alongside blockbusters like 'The Matrix Reloaded,' 'Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith,' and 'Top Gun: Maverick.

' Studios like Neon, Apple Studios, Sony Pictures Classics, and Neon are also showcased, albeit without major studios like Paramount, Disney, Universal, or Warner Bros





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