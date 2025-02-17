Hollywood's Enduring Fixation on Sex and Trauma

This article examines Hollywood's continued portrayal of sex as inherently linked to trauma in its films, highlighting the influence of historical censorship and societal norms on this trend.

Hollywood 's persistent association of sex with trauma in its erotic films is a concerning trend. While 2024's 'Babygirl' attempts to portray a dominant-submissive relationship, it ultimately frames the experience as fraught with anxiety and risk, culminating in a traumatic breakup. This echoes the pattern seen in films like 'Secretary' (2002), where Maggie Gyllenhaal's character is depicted as mentally unstable due to her sexual exploration.

Despite progress in societal attitudes towards sex, Hollywood's representation remains stagnant. This can be traced back to the era of the Hays Code, a self-imposed set of guidelines implemented in 1938 that heavily censored depictions of sexuality. The Code, enforced by the Motion Picture Association, promoted a conservative and moralistic approach to filmmaking, resulting in the subtle portrayal of sex on-screen and the rise of innuendo.Following the abolition of the Hays Code in 1968, Hollywood experienced an overcorrection, associating sex with violence and trauma in genres like horror. Films like 'I Spit on Your Grave' justified extreme violence through sexual trauma, while the 'Final Girl' trope in movies like 'The Texas Chain Saw Massacre' and 'Halloween' reinforced the idea that sexually active women are more vulnerable to harm. This psychology permeated into the 1980s and 90s with erotic thrillers like 'Fatal Attraction' and 'Basic Instinct,' where female characters' sexuality was explicitly linked to their psychological instability.





