Hollywood's supporters in Congress are looking for a bipartisan tax package to serve as a vehicle for a 20%-30% federal film incentive.

Hollywood’s allies in Congress are continuing to build support for a U.S. film incentive, but are awaiting a bipartisan tax package to serve as a vehicle for the measure.lawmakers to “Get this done!

” But Congress faces a host of other issues, including funding for the Iran war and a potential government shutdown, in the remaining weeks of the lame-duck session. Taylor Swift to Perform at CMAs for the First Time in 13 Years The Motion Picture, Television and Entertainment Revitalization Act would create a 20%-30% federal tax credit for film and TV labor costs.

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To pass it by the end of the year, it will have to be attached to a broader tax bill, which may or may not materialize.

“There’s bipartisan, widespread support for this. It’s growing every single day,” said Rep. Laura Friedman, a co-author, on Wednesday.

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“We are running into the end of the year and challenges around timing and finding things that can move through the House. ” The list of co-sponsors is up to 76 House members and 14 Senators, evenly split between Republicans and Democrats. Katie Britt, a Republican from Alabama, is the latest to come on board in the Senate.

In a statement, Britt said that the industry “supports good-paying jobs and drives investment in communities far beyond Hollywood, including in states like Alabama. ” The Directors Guild of America told its members on Wednesday that the midterm election has “created a more complicated political environment” and that there is only a “narrow window” for Congress to act by the end of the year.

“Your DGA leadership is actively reaching out to the key Congressional decision makers as part of the push for MPTERA to be attached to a viable tax package if one moves forward,” the union leadership said. Trump’s wishes are not always heeded on Capitol Hill. The day before he pushed for a film incentive last week, he urged Senate Republicans to pass a $350 billion defense bill.

That effort appeared to have stalled by mid-week, as the party was unable to reach an internal consensus. Some Democrats, meanwhile, are angling to remove funding for the Iran war as the price of cooperation. The lack of a clear path has set up the possibility of a shutdown when government funding expires on Dec. 11. Senate Democrats are also focused on their internal politics, as Sen.

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Chris Van Hollen has mounted a challenge to Chuck Schumer for Democratic leader. Film and TV stakeholders have been visiting lawmakers to seek additional support for the federal incentive, arguing that the measure will bring jobs back from overseas. Sean Astin, the president of SAG-AFTRA,The measure could be taken up after Democrats take control in January, but advocates hope to capitalize on Trump’s endorsement to get it done before then, with the understanding that any delay could shift priorities.

“There’s a lot of other issues out there competing for attention,” Friedman said. “This is the time we need our advocates to be very loud. ”Diane Lane Joins Li Jun Li in Hulu Limited Series ‘Victoria’‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 6: Main Trio Takes on London Investigation in Star-Studded First TrailerAspyn Ovard on Her Divorce, Being in a Throuple and Joining ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Universe: ‘I Hope People Can Understand Me a Little Bit Better’