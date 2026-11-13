Hollywood Production Spending Falls as NBC Weighs Moving a Show From Los Angeles

NBC and the show's producers are considering moving a competition series from Universal Studios to Nashville or Atlanta as Hollywood production spending in the United States declines.

NBC and the producers of a long-running competition series are actively considering whether to move its production from Universal Studios in Los Angeles to a more cost-friendly city, according to a recent report. The proposed move is intended to cut production costs, and it comes as Hollywood studios continue to shift spending away from the United States.

The report says the show's producers and NBC are weighing whether to relocate production, a decision that has not been finalized. The move would be part of a broader effort to reduce spending on television productions that are filmed in Southern California.

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Nashville and Atlanta Among Cities Under Consideration

NBC and the show's producers are considering several cities, including Nashville, Tennessee, and Atlanta, Georgia, as possible new homes for the series. Keeping production in Los Angeles also remains on the table, the report said.

The competition series typically runs two cycles per TV season. It is currently in production in Los Angeles on Season 30, the report noted. A special season featuring celebrity contestants, hosted by Keke Palmer, is also in production and is set to air in 2027.

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Any relocation would affect how the series is staffed and produced in future cycles, depending on which city leadership ultimately selects. The report did not state a timeline for a final decision on the location.

Hollywood Spending Shifts Away From United States

Hollywood studios now spend only 42 percent of production budgets in the United States, down from 74 percent 25 years ago. That decline is the central figure in a study cited in the report.

Since October, New York has slowly been overtaking Hollywood as a top production hub, according to the same reporting. The gradual shift suggests that filming activity is spreading to other locations as studios look for lower costs and different incentives.

Union Coalition Reports Sharp Spending Decline

A coalition of Hollywood unions, including IATSE, the DGA, and SAG-AFTRA, says spending in the United States has dropped dramatically over the past 25 years. The study examined both films and television episodes that require significant funding to produce.

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For film production budgets, U.S. spending fell from 74 percent to 42 percent. For television, U.S. spending dropped from 94 percent to 64 percent over the same period.

The study defined costly productions using specific thresholds. Films with budgets of $5 million or more, measured in 2025 dollars, were included. Television episodes costing at least $1 million, running about 40 minutes or shorter, were counted, along with episodes costing at least $1.7 million when they run longer than 40 minutes.