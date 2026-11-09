Hollywood power agent attended George Michael’s iconic ’80s shows filmed in Paris for new ‘Faith’ concert movie

WME hosted a screening of the upcoming concert film, “George Michael: The Faith Tour,” at IMAX’s LA HQ on Friday night… just for fun.

WME hosted a screening of the upcoming concert film, “ George Michael: The Faith Tour,” at IMAX’s LA HQ on Friday night… just for fun.at the screening, urging attendees to just have a great time and even get up and dance in the aisles.

“This is for fun, which means… you are allowed to stand up and dance,” said the super-agent. “It’s a concert. ”wore a vintage Michael T-shirt and told the audience inside IMAX’s David Keighley Theater that he’d attended the 1988 concert recorded for the documentary at the Palais Omnisports de Paris-Bercy.

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“I was in San Diego in 1988 when this was happening, and some friends called me from school and said, ‘We’re living in France, and he’s playing Paris. You should come!

'” he recalled of attending the gigs. , who was documenting the iconic ’88 “Faith” tour on the scene at the time.

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He shot the photo of the pop icon that appears on the film’s poster.

“George was the best of the best,” said the photographer, who was in his mid-20s when he attended about 20 dates on the “Faith” tour. (He also recalled a wild tale of trying Ecstasy whenCuffaro said he’d cried 10 times during the screening, seeing the late Michael, who was just 24 at the time, on stage. Before the screening, guests gathered on an outdoor patio at IMAX and dined on doughy delicacies by Olive Wood Pizza.

“It’s just a movie everyone wanted to see,” said an attendee of the event between bites. The crowd included Netflix execsThe footage of the Paris shows — Michael’s first solo gigs after leaving the toothy pop duo Wham! — was previously thought to be lost, and has been restored for a Dec. 11 domestic release via Bleecker Street’s Crosswalk label.

Michael performs songs in the doc including “I Want Your Sex,” “Father Figure,” “Everything She Wants,” “Careless Whisper,” “Faith,” “I’m Your Man” and many more.