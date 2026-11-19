Taylor Swift, Ludwig Göransson and 'La Bola Negra' were among winners at the 2026 Hollywood Music in Media Awards presented November 18 in Hollywood.

Add us as a Google Preferred Sourcecomposer Raül Refree was a double winner for Independent Film Score and Song, the latter being “La Nieve,” which he wrote for the Netflix pic with Guitarricadelafuente and Lucas Duran.

Göransson — hot off, the third of his career — won his eighth HMMA, this one for his score for Christopher Nolan’s global smashtook her first Hollywood Music in Media Award, sharing the Animated Film Song prize with co-writer Jack Antonoff for “I Knew It, I Knew You” fromwon Music-Themed Film, Biopic or Musical, and its director Tony Gilroy was honored for his commitment to the art of film music in Los Angeles. He employed more than 300 local musicians, along with composers, conductors and scoring stages, for the Searchlight Pictures film.

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David Fleming, Linda Perry, Dario Marianelli, Rock Burwell, Magdalena Sowul, Laura Karpman and Kris Bowers The HMMAs honor composers, songwriters and music supervisors around the world for their contributions over the previous year in music for film, TV, video games and more. As for performances at the 2026 HMMAs, Warren played “One Right Here,” Perry did “What Lies With You” from, and there is some repetition in the albums up for Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media, which includes film and TV.

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