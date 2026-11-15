Hollywood Moves From Resisting AI to Integrating It Across Production, Creative Roles and Jobs

Hollywood has moved from resisting AI to integrating it. See how Netflix, Disney and L.A. production stages are reshaping filmmaking and creative roles.

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Please email studios@latimes.com. Talent, creative roles and workforce strategies emerging in the entertainment industry’s next chapter Los Angeles remains the gravitational center of global entertainment, and the industry’s relationship with artificial intelligence has shifted decisively from defensive posturing to pragmatic integration.

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For C-suite leaders navigating capital allocation, talent strategy and competitive positioning, the central question is no longer whether AI will reshape production, creative roles and the workforce – it is how studios and production companies will capture efficiency gains while preserving the human elements that still differentiate premium content. The most visible Southern California experiment sits at the MBS Media Campus in Manhattan Beach.

There, Innovative Dreams – a filmmaker-led production services company, R&D lab and visual-effects operation founded byof Wonder Project, in partnership with Luma and backed by Amazon Web Services – has operationalized what it calls Realtime Hybrid Filmmaking. The model combines performance capture, virtual production stages and generative AI across previsualization, production and post. Erwin stated in the launch announcement: “We are excited to pioneer what we believe is the industry’s first final pixel, gen-AI-enabled, production-ready workflow applied at scale.

We’re passionate about human collaboration and creativity, preserving the brilliance of actors’ performances and bringing jobs back to L.A. ” The approach has already demonstrated measurable compression: sequences that once required extensive location work or months of traditional VFX can now be generated and refined far faster and at substantially lower cost, while principal performances remain human. For executives evaluating production economics, this is not theoretical.

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It is a live workflow operating on a Los Angeles stage and designed to keep technical and creative labor local rather than offshored. Major studios are institutionalizing parallel strategies. Netflix’s acquisition of InterPositive, the AI-powered filmmaking tools company founded by Ben Affleck,. Affleck emphasized that tools must be purpose-built to protect the qualities of great storytelling and that human judgment remains irreplaceable.

Netflix Chief Product and Technology Officer Elizabeth Stone reinforced the philosophy: the shared belief is that “innovation should empower storytellers, not replace them. ” InterPositive’s models focus on visual logic, editorial consistency and production challenges such as missing shots or lighting inconsistencies – technical augmentation rather than performance replacement. Netflix has already applied AI across hundreds of titles in 2026 while continuing to center writers, directors and crews.

Disney has formalized a governance framework that treats AI as a tool to enhance human-centered creative output, guest experiences and operational efficiency. Official materials state the company is “committed to using AI in a responsible, human-centered and ethical manner that recognizes the value of human creativity, respects intellectual property and considers our audiences’ expectations. ” A central review process evaluates proposed uses for business, human-rights, privacy, legal and IP risks before deployment.

Disney’s earlier licensing discussions with OpenAI further illustrated the dual track of controlled commercial exploration paired with strict exclusions around talent likeness and voice. The consistent through-line is human oversight and IP control. Warner Bros. Discovery has advanced agentic AI in advertising technology built on AWS, with autonomous agents handling planning, forecasting, optimization and measurement across linear and digital inventory.

, SVP of Technology for Converged Advertising and Linear Systems, described the shift as bringing “the fluidity to plan, package and optimize across both – all measurable and optimizable at cloud scale with agentic, AI-native decisioning. ” Stakeholders are also taking notice.

At this year’s Toronto International Film Festival, LA Times Studios and Empire Club of Canada hosted a panel discussion with, CEO of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television, and Shamier Anderson, Co-CEO of Bay Mills Studios, to discuss the future of AI in film. Said Anderson, “The most important thing to remember is that efficiency should not come at the impact of humanity ...

AI is an important tool as we expand our canvas, but being mindful of the painter, the painter being the humans. ” Frick added, “If efficiency becomes the objective, I think we’re losing. It should be the means, not the objective. Maybe that young emerging filmmaker uses it to have an extra shooting day because of the financial gain of using AI as a proper tool.

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” These operational moves are occurring against a backdrop of negotiated guardrails. The 2026 SAG-AFTRA, WGA and DGA agreements established notice, consultation, compensation floors and arbitration mechanisms around synthetic performers and training data. California legislation has added workforce preparation: a pilot training program at community colleges, developed with input from employers, unions and technology partners, aims to equip entertainment workers with the skills to operate alongside new tools.

FilmLA and state incentive expansions continue to emphasize keeping production and post-production days in Southern California. The talent and role implications are already visible in hiring patterns. Studios are creating positions that did not exist two years ago – managers of generative workflows, AI platform and orchestration leads, synthetic performance coordinators, prompt directors and model rights managers.in Los Angeles and Burbank focused on enterprise AI orchestration, MLOps and secure multi-agent systems.

At the same time, traditional below-the-line and mid-level creative roles face compression on repetitive tasks , while demand rises for hybrid professionals who combine craft judgment with tool fluency. Authorship, distinctive IP and authentic on-camera presence are commanding greater leverage precisely because AI increases the volume of undifferentiated content. For industry decision-makers, three workforce strategies are emerging as practical priorities.

First, treat AI literacy as a core competency rather than a specialized silo; internal upskilling and targeted external hiring reduce friction when tools move from pilot to production. Second, redesign project economics around higher volume of greenlit work enabled by lower per-project costs – more stories can sustain employment even if individual crews are leaner.

Third, maintain rigorous consent, attribution and governance frameworks; the studios that treat IP protection and human creative control as non-negotiable are best positioned to avoid both legal exposure and audience backlash. Southern California’s concentration of stages, technical talent, guild infrastructure and university research gives the region a structural advantage in shaping these standards rather than merely reacting to them.

Manhattan Beach’s hybrid stages, Burbank and Culver City studio campuses, and the broader ecosystem of post houses and service companies are already serving as test beds. The executives who succeed will be those who treat AI as infrastructure for human storytelling – accelerating environments, logistics and iteration while keeping the decisions that define emotional resonance firmly in the hands of experienced creatives. The next chapter of the entertainment industry will not be written by algorithms alone.

It will be written by the organizations that integrate the technology most effectively into the human systems that have always defined Hollywood. Goods & Retail Ian C. Ballon, Pervez Delawalla and Adam Telanoff Share Insights on What Businesses Need to Know in the Age of AIMake Legal Filings Easy With a LegalZoom Promo Code September 2026