Hollywood Lights Up for SNL50: A Celebration of Comedy and Style

Hollywood's elite gathered in New York City to commemorate the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The star-studded event featured a retrospective of iconic moments, live musical performances, and appearances from some of the show's most celebrated alumni. Beyond the laughter, the red carpet became a showcase of dazzling fashion choices, with celebrities like Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Emma Stone, Sabrina Carpenter, and Anya Taylor-Joy setting the trend.

Hollywood descended upon New York City for a night of laughter and celebration as the entertainment industry's biggest names gathered to commemorate SNL's 50th anniversary. Longtime producer Lorne Michaels spared no expense in creating a special event that pays homage to the show's rich history.

The anniversary special promises a star-studded lineup featuring cameos from iconic figures who have graced the SNL stage over the years, vibrant live musical performances, and a nostalgic journey through the most memorable sketches from the show's five decades on air.The event drew a diverse crowd, including current cast members, former guest hosts, comedy legends, and devoted fans of the iconic sketch comedy show. Beyond the celebration of laughter, the red carpet also became a platform for showcasing impeccable fashion choices. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, making their first red-carpet appearance of the year, radiated undeniable charm. Emma Stone, embodying the spirit of a true comedy enthusiast, playfully tucked popcorn into her dress pockets. Sabrina Carpenter exuded her signature glittery glamazon style, while Anya Taylor-Joy brought vintage glamour to the event.The night was a dazzling spectacle of celebrity elegance, with numerous standout looks. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively looked effortlessly stylish, Emma Stone and Dave McCary radiated a playful energy, Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando brought a touch of rock and roll, Nick Jonas and his partner, Cher, commanded attention with their vibrant presence, Sabrina Carpenter dazzled with her signature sparkle, Anya Taylor-Joy channeled vintage elegance, Jenna Ortega looked chic in contemporary attire, Ayo Edebiri oozed confidence, Kim Kardashian exuded her signature bold style, Colin Jost and Scarlett Johansson brought a touch of classic Hollywood glamour, Martin Short and Maya Rudolph radiated comedic charm, Rudolph's custom Gabriela Hearst gown was a masterpiece, Bowen Yang looked dapper, Amy Schumer brought her signature edgy style, Pete Davidson exuded his laid-back charm, Jimmy Fallon and Nancy Juvonen radiated warmth, Jessica Seinfeld and Jerry Seinfeld looked effortlessly sophisticated, Heidi Gardner shone in a feminine Markarian Pre-Fall 2025 creation, Ego Nwodim looked effortlessly cool in Marc Jacobs, Sarah Silverman brought her signature wit and style, Dan Levy exuded his signature sartorial elegance, Natasha Lyonne looked effortlessly chic in Rodarte, Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry Teller brought a touch of Hollywood glamour, and Awkwafina was a vision of modern style.





