A defamation lawsuit has been filed against Amazon and Vice over a docuseries concerning a 'Millennial Madoff' and a $650 million Ponzi scheme. Separately, Michael Ray Gledhill is charged with murder after stabbing James Anthony Handy; his mental competency will be examined. In Canada, PM Carney reversed policy on streamer revenues for CanCon, praised by the MPA. A DA is reviewing sexual battery claims against Sean Combs.

Hollywood Legal Hustle: Amazon & Vice Smacked With Defamation Suit Over Docuseries On “Millennial Madoff” & $650M Ponzi Scheme CanCannot: PM Carney U-Turns On Raising Streamer Revenues For CanCon; MPA Praises “New Policy Directions” In Win For Netflix & OthersThe capacities of Michael Ray Gledhill will be examined in a Hollywood court on June 22, a state judge decided today after theof Murder, in violation of Penal Code section 187, a Felony, was committed by Michael Ray Gledhill, who did unlawfully, and with malice aforethought murder James Anthony Handy, a human being,” asserted the filing by DADiddy Decision Day Looms In L.A.

: DA Ponders LAPD Report On Sexual Battery Claims Against Sean Combs The charge carries a sentence of 26-years to life for 44-year-old Gledhill if he is found guilty. He is currently behind bars on bail of $2.02 million.in the residence’s front yard, the unconscious and chest wounded Handy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital soon after 9:30 am on June 3. He was pronounced dead at arrival at said hospital.

On the 911 call to authorities alerting them to Handy’s stabbing, Gledhill can be heard saying “I am the son of man, I just killed the man of sin. ” “This is not how anyone’s life should end, stabbed in the chest and left dying in the front yard of a home,” DA Hochman. stated Friday after the charges were filed and before the arraignment that saw criminal proceedings paused over mental health concerns.

“The victim, James Handy, deserved to live out his later years enjoying what he had worked so hard for and enjoying it with those he loved and cared about,” Hochman added today. “Like all murder victims, his life mattered and the person who inexplicably and violently took it must be held accountable for his actions. ” Glenhill actually also ID’d himself to officers on the scene, according to the cops themselves.

“The suspect flagged down nearby responding officers, telling them he as the one they were looking for,” a LAPD statement says. “The suspect resides at the location with his mother, who is the victim’s girlfriend. Paramount+ Lands ‘Cop Land’ Series From James Mangold & Robert LevineComments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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