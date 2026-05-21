Hollywood in a State of Disgrace? Young Actresses Embrace Pornography and Explicit Sex

Following the revelations of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, Hollywood continues to grapple with a culture of sexual exploitation. Powerful actresses like Selena Gomez, Elle Fanning, and Euphoria's creator, Sam Levinson, are now participating in and perpetuating the industry

Harvey Weinstein may be rotting in prison, but this is his Hollywood now. Young, beautiful, and powerful actresses are enthusiastically participating in outright pornography, with powerhouse Selena Gomez , worth a reported $700 million, set to star in a four-hour 'X-rated epic'.

Director Brady Corbet, no one many have heard of, is a middle-aged, overweight, short, unattractive man. Euphoria creator and showrunner Sam Levinson and Elle Fanning, the elegant, Oscar-nominated actress, also depict sexual degradation in their shows. The audiences need to see her character's breasts, and Elle Fanning is the latest to think that Cool Girls in Hollywood have no problem with such humiliations.

It seems the guys who had trouble with girls in high school are now getting their revenge behind the camera, and this is what #MeToo was for. Really





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Harvey Weinstein Hollywood Sexual Exploitation Pornography Actresses Explicit Sex Selena Gomez Euphoria Calley Kennedy Sam Levinson Elle Fanning Sydney Sweeney Onlinesex Work

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Hugh Jackman Blames Ex-Wife for Hollywood Backlash After Met Gala SnubHugh Jackman is reportedly furious that Hollywood is turning against him, blaming his ex-wife Deborra-Lee Furness for a "steady drip of poison" after Nicole Kidman allegedly avoided him at the 2026 Met Gala. The tension, fueled by Jackman's new relationship with Sutton Foster, is said to be affecting Foster's reputation and stirring industry drama.

Read more »

Hollywood group conducts independent homeless count amid concerns over LA tallyA coalition of Hollywood nonprofits and residents is conducting an independent homeless count on Tuesday, stating they no longer trust the accuracy of the city's official data.

Read more »

Penn State's Offense Transforms with Iowa State InfluencePenn State's offense underwent a change under head coach Matt Campbell, who brought the Iowa State offense, which scored 3.6 points per game more than Iowa State, to State College. The team will rely on running back James Peoples for the run-game.

Read more »

Too young to drink, ready to destroy: How young punks Xcomm are crashing the hardcore sceneHomework can wait for L.A.'s hardcore upstart Xcomm, whose youngest member is 14, as it focuses on the release of its debut album, 'Time to Burn.'

Read more »