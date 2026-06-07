Hollywood Hills hiker dies following rescue attempt

A middle-aged hiker was found dead in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon after an attempted rescue by air, officials said.

Several trails feed into the Mt Hollywood Trail leading to the peak of Mount Hollywood. The trails provide amazing views of the Griffith Observatory, downtown Los Angeles, the Hollywood Sign and views to the Pacific Ocean on clear days. much more.

There are many trails that lead to Mt. Hollywood, but a favorite trail begins near the Ferndell Nature Area. A middle-aged hiker was found dead in the Hollywood Hills Saturday afternoon after an attempted rescue by air, officials said. The man, whose identity had not yet been released by the county coroner’s office, was believed to be in his 50s, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The Los Angeles Fire Department issued an alert at 6:42 p.m. for a report of a hiker in grave medical condition off Nichols Canyon Road near Hollywood Boulevard. At least 26 fire personnel responded to the incident. An LAFD helicopter lowered first responders by helicopter to his location, where they tried to help him, officials said. The hiker was declared dead shortly after.

The department reported the man died at the scene, but fire officials were not able to determine whether the unidentified man suffered from a medical condition or what caused his death, according to a statement issued by the LAFD by 7:26 p.m.Sonja Sharp is a legal affairs reporter for the Los Angeles Times and a founding member of the Society of Disabled Journalists. Before joining the newsroom in 2019, she worked as an NYPD-credentialed member of the New York City press corps, writing stranger-than-fiction stories of crime and culture for VICE, the Wall Street Journal and the Village Voice, among others.

She is a Bay Area native, a graduate of UC Berkeley and Columbia, and a proud Jewish mother. Rebuilding L.A. : How One Eaton Fire Survivor Has Found the Strength to Move On and Rebuild Author and CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti attempts to answer some questions about rebuilding communities in his new book about the Palisades Fire — and names a motive for a quick rebuild: the Olympic games coming to Los Angeles in 2028.

Today we discuss one of the pivotal events of the 1960s: the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy. Though the gunman was caught at the scene, confessed at trial, and even bragged about the shooting, his motives have largely been forgotten. Fidel Martínez and Suzy Exposito sit down with Dominican-American singer, actress, and Latin Grammy-nominated artist Leslie Grace for a wide-ranging conversation about music, movies, and what it means to be Latino in Hollywood today.





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