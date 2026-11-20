Hopwood DePree launches Court of Appeal after High Court ruling blocked access to Hopwood Hall. The filmmaker spent £750,000 restoring the 600-year-old Greater Manchester mansion.

Hollywood filmmaker Hopwood DePree has initiated a new legal campaign to regain control of Hopwood Hall, the six-century-old ancestral estate in Middleton, Greater Manchester. The 56-year-old producer filed formal papers with the Court of Appeal on Monday, marking the latest escalation in his prolonged dispute with local authorities over the Grade II-listed property.

Mr DePree launched this appeal immediately following a High Court ruling issued earlier this year. That previous judicial decision determined that the conditions necessary for a full transfer of ownership had not been fulfilled, thereby denying him access to the site. By lodging this appeal before the statutory deadline, Hopwood DePree aims to overturn the ruling that effectively removed his renovation consent.

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The filmmaker argues that the recent lockout by Rochdale Borough Council was unlawful and has refused to accept the judge's assessment of the ownership transfer terms. He maintains that he must continue fighting through the legal system because administrative negotiations have stalled completely. This strategic shift represents a significant commitment of resources to a battle that has already lasted several years.

Roots of the current conflict trace back to November 2024, when Mr DePree and a team of volunteers were unexpectedly locked out of Hopwood Hall. Rochdale Borough Council removed the planning consent for the renovations citing specific health and safety breaches on the premises. This action was taken despite the filmmaker having invested substantial personal funds into the structural integrity of the historic building.

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Authorities have consistently stated that the proposal submitted by the filmmaker lacked a commercially viable plan or a clear funding strategy for the hall's future operations. Rochdale Borough Council and Historic England have collectively spent more than £1.6million on emergency repairs to prevent further deterioration of the site. These figures highlight the financial scale of the public investment versus the private contribution alleged by Mr DePree.

Mr DePree claims to have spent a total of £750,000 of his own money on the restoration of the Grade II-listed property. He first discovered the home in derelict condition while researching his lineage in 2013, noting collapsing ceilings and water damage. In 2017, he struck a deal with Rochdale Borough Council to gain ownership of the property for the symbolic sum of £1.

The property boasts deep historical significance, with records dating back to 1426. Lord Byron finished his celebrated poem Childe Harold's Pilgrimage at the home, and Guy Fawkes stayed at the property during the 17th century. Mr DePree also has direct familial ties, with connections to his ancestor John Hopwood dating back 400 years. He documented his restoration journey in a book titled Downton Shabby.

The legal appeal follows a failed attempt to resolve the feud through dialogue with Labour Council Leader Neil Emmott. Mr DePree sent an open letter calling for amicable talks, pointing out that the council had not provided evidence for their claim that his plan was not viable. He expressed frustration that he had never seen documentation explaining why the council believed his restoration strategy would fail.

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Mr Emmott had announced in a council meeting on October 15 that his door remained open to discussions if Mr DePree returned with a sustainable plan. However, the filmmaker claims the council refused to engage in talks until he abandoned his legal proceedings. This impasse left Hopwood DePree with no option but to proceed with the expensive legal battle to save the hall.

Mr DePree stated that he does not want to undergo the legal process again and prefers to direct funds toward rescuing the hall. He argued that the money currently spent on legal fees would be much better utilized on the physical restoration work. The filmmaker moved countries to spearhead this rescue project, viewing the effort as a tribute to his late grandfather who shared stories of an English castle.

Despite the setback, Hopwood DePree remains determined to save the hall from further decay. He expressed shock that the rug was pulled out from under the project and feels compelled to do everything possible to preserve the site. The outcome of this Court of Appeal filing will determine whether the 600-year-old home can return to private stewardship or remain under strict council control.