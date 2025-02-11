Hollywood Feud Heats Up: Lively and Baldoni Legal Battle Exposed in Public Spectacle

The legal dispute between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni has escalated into a public spectacle, with both sides engaging in aggressive tactics and making inflammatory statements through the media. Judge Lewis J. Liman has admonished the attorneys for both sides, reminding them to adhere to the rules of professional conduct. The case has highlighted the darker side of Hollywood publicity and the increasing use of aggressive legal strategies by celebrity attorneys.

A U.S. District Judge in Manhattan expressed disapproval over the public spectacle that has surrounded the legal battle between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni . Judge Lewis J. Liman admonished the attorneys for both sides, reminding them to adhere to the New York rule prohibiting lawyers from making public comments that could prejudice the proceedings. He stated, 'You’ve got a lot in front of the court that gives ...

the public plenty to feast upon,' adding, 'There will come a time, unless this case is settled, that a jury will speak.”\The Lively-Baldoni dispute has garnered significant attention, not only for the allegations of a smear campaign but also for the aggressive tactics employed by high-profile celebrity attorneys. Neville Johnson, a veteran entertainment litigator, remarked, 'It’s just clear the pleadings in this case have been intended for an audience beyond the court, namely the public, and that’s what sets it apart from a traditional libel case or others of that nature.'\Hollywood's publicity machine has always been known for its cutthroat tactics, involving the creation and suppression of scandals and the manipulation of public perception. However, the Lively-Baldoni case appears to have crossed a line, with both sides engaging in a public war of words, releasing private communications, and making provocative statements through the media. This level of transparency, according to some observers, provides a glimpse into the often-hidden workings of Hollywood's power dynamics and the lengths to which celebrities and their legal teams will go to protect their reputations and interests





latimes / 🏆 11. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Celebrity News Blake Lively Justin Baldoni Hollywood Lawsuit Smear Campaign Defamation Celebrity Attorneys Legal Tactics Public Spectacle

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Justin Baldoni's Lawyer Fights Back Against Blake Lively's Gag Order RequestJustin Baldoni's legal team is not backing down from Blake Lively's request for a gag order against Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman. Lively is suing Baldoni for sexual harassment, and her legal team wants to prevent Freedman from making public statements about the case. Freedman released unedited footage from the set of 'It Ends With Us,' which Lively claims shows Baldoni behaving inappropriately. Baldoni's lawyers argue that Lively's accusations are false and that the footage refutes her claims.

Read more »

Legal Battle Erupts as Blake Lively Seeks Gag Order Against Justin BaldoniA high-profile legal battle is unfolding between actors Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively has accused Baldoni of sexual harassment and defamation, while Baldoni vehemently denies the allegations and countersued. Lively's legal team has requested a protective order to prevent Baldoni's lawyers from making public statements about the case, claiming they are violating court rules and potentially prejudicing a jury. The dispute arose from filming their movie, with Lively alleging harassment and Baldoni presenting behind-the-scenes footage as evidence.

Read more »

Video Shows Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni Filming Romantic SceneFootage from the set of 'It Ends with Us' shows Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni filming a romantic slow-dance scene with no dialogue. The video, obtained by Baldoni's team, captures moments where Lively and Baldoni interact out of character, including humorous exchanges about noses and spray tans. This footage emerges amidst a legal battle between Lively and Baldoni, with Lively alleging misconduct and Baldoni countersuing.

Read more »

Baldoni Releases Video in Response to Lively's Sexual Harassment AccusationsNew footage released by Justin Baldoni's legal team in the ongoing dispute with Blake Lively shows lighthearted moments from the set of It Ends With Us, aiming to counter Lively's claims of sexual harassment. The video, released in response to Lively's complaint, features behind-the-scenes moments of Baldoni and Lively dancing and joking during filming. Lively's complaint alleges that Baldoni crossed professional boundaries by making inappropriate comments and physical advances during the filming of It Ends With Us. Baldoni's legal team argues that the video refutes these claims and presents a different perspective on their interactions on set.

Read more »

Hollywood laughs at Blake Lively-Justin Baldoni legal drama joke during 2025 Critics Choice AwardsChelsea Handler opened the 2025 Critics Choice Awards with a joke about the legal drama between 'It Ends With Us' stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively.

Read more »

Judge Sets Trial Date in Baldoni-Lively Lawsuit; Lively Alleges Online Manipulation CampaignA New York judge has set a trial date for the ongoing legal battle between actors Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively stemming from the film 'It Ends With Us.' Lively also filed a request for a deposition in Texas, alleging that a crisis management specialist manipulated online sentiment against her.

Read more »