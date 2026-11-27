The 94th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade launches Sunday at 6pm on Orange Street. The 3.2 mile event supports Marine Toys for Tots with over 100 performers.

The 94th anniversary edition of the Hollywood Christmas Parade returns to Tinseltown this Sunday, reaffirming its status as the most significant star-studded event of the holiday season in Southern California. This festive annual march, which serves as the official opening call for Christmas celebrations across the region, will embark on its traditional 3.2 mile journey beginning at 6 p.m. The route starts at the intersection of Orange Street and Hollywood Boulevard, inviting residents and tourists alike to witness a spectacular display of community spirit and entertainment.

Parade Details and Schedule Information

The core mechanism of the event begins with grandstand seats opening to the public at 4 p.m., providing ample time for families and attendees to secure their viewing positions along the parade route. Pre-parade entertainment is scheduled to commence at 5:30 p.m., offering a buildup of festive energy before the main procession begins. However, attendees should note that bleacher seats are currently sold out, meaning those wishing to watch from these specific elevated areas must plan to arrive early for general admission or find alternative viewing spots along the 3.2 mile stretch.

Also read Hollywood Christmas Parade Returns Nov 29 with Toys for Tots Focus

Diverse Performers and Celebrity Guests

More than 100 performers are expected to participate in this year's procession, showcasing a diverse array of cultural acts and local talent. Prominent figures have been confirmed to participate, including actress Kate Linder, who is currently celebrating her 40th year as Esther Valentine on the television series The Young and the Restless. Laura McKenzie, who serves as the parade host, has been actively promoting the event, highlighting the star power and community involvement that defines this historic tradition in Los Angeles.

Supporting Marine Toys For Tots Initiative

A primary mission of the Hollywood Christmas Parade is its continued support for the annual Marine Toys for Tots drive. This charitable component ensures that the festive spirit extends beyond entertainment, directly benefiting children in need throughout the community. The integration of this cause into the parade's framework has been a consistent feature, allowing participants and spectators to contribute to a meaningful social cause while enjoying the holiday festivities. The event relies on this dual purpose of celebration and philanthropy to maintain its strong ties with the local population.

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Recent Press Conference Highlights

Key stakeholders recently gathered at Ovation Hollywood to promote the upcoming event, featuring performances from groups such as the Caporales San Simon Group, the Chinese Waist Drum and Clapping Fan Team, and the Changshan Dance Team. LA City Councilmember Mitch O'Farrell also addressed the media during these proceedings, underscoring the city's commitment to supporting major cultural events. The PAVA World Korean Traditional Band and the East Wind Lion Dance team were also featured, demonstrating the global cultural diversity represented in the parade lineup.

Event Impact and Viewing Instructions

The parade serves as a major economic and social anchor for Hollywood, drawing significant foot traffic to the Ovation Hollywood district and surrounding areas. With the event launching Sunday at 6 p.m., spectators are encouraged to arrive well before the 4 p.m. grandstand opening to secure a good position. The combination of over 100 performers, celebrity appearances like that of Kate Linder, and the charitable focus on Marine Toys for Tots ensures that this remains a premier destination for holiday activities in Southern California.