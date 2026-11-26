The 94th Hollywood Christmas Parade takes place on November 29, 2026, supporting Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots. Details on route, time, and related LA holiday events.

The 94th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade is scheduled for Sunday, November 29, 2026, continuing a 93-year tradition that brings festive cheer to Los Angeles. The event supports the Marine Corps Reserve annual Toys for Tots campaign, inviting participants to donate new and unwrapped toys for children in need. Co-Grand Marshals for this year's procession are television personalities Nischelle Turner and Kevin Frazier, who will lead the festive procession through the heart of the city.

Parade Route and Schedule Details

The three-point-two-mile parade route begins on Hollywood Boulevard at Orange Drive and travels east on Hollywood to Vine Street. It then proceeds south on Vine to Sunset Boulevard, before heading west on Sunset and returning to Orange, Hollywood. Pre-parade entertainment and grandstand seating become available at 5:30 p.m., with grandstand gates opening at 4:00 p.m. for ticket holders.

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Official parade operations kick off at 6:00 p.m. on November 29, 2026. Fans seeking to enjoy the pre-parade entertainment and secure grandstand seating are advised to purchase tickets in advance through the official website. The parade hotline, 833-727-2331, is available for additional inquiries regarding the event schedule and logistics.

Ice Skating and Holiday Light Attractions

Los Angeles residents can access the largest outdoor ice skating rink in the city at 532 S. Olive St. One-hour ice skating sessions are available from noon to 9:00 p.m. on November 26, 2026, with hours varying daily through January 3, 2027. Visitors must check the website for ticket prices and are encouraged to purchase sessions before attending the facility.

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For immersive light experiences, the world's largest Christmas light maze opens at 4:30 p.m. on November 27, 2026, and runs through December 27, 2026. Located at 285 W. Huntington Drive in Arcadia, the attraction features an ice skating trail add-on, Santa Claus, Mrs. Claus, live entertainment, and shopping. Admission requires timed tickets, which can be secured via the event website.

An interactive one-mile walking tour featuring a display of lights operates rain or shine through January 9, 2027. Timed tickets are required in advance for the 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. time frame, as no tickets are sold at the door. Admission costs $29 and up, with discounted rates of $19 for ages 2 to 12. Children aged 1 and younger are free but must also have a ticket, which are non-refundable and non-reschedulable.

Theater and Museum Holiday Programs

Comedy enthusiasts can attend the Unassisted Residency show at 3:00 p.m. on November 29, 2026, at the El Portal Theatre Monroe Forum in North Hollywood. The venue is located at 5269 Lankershim Blvd., and tickets are priced at $46. For inquiries, contact 818-508-4200. This performance offers a distinct cultural diversion amidst the broader holiday season festivities in the San Fernando Valley and Los Angeles areas.

Additional cultural institutions are hosting ongoing special exhibits through early 2027. The California African American Museum, located at the corner of Exposition Boulevard and South Figueroa Street, features Home of the Future, 1925-1985: Designing Domestic Utopia and The Kitchen and Its Discontents until March 14, 2027. The museum is free to enter, with parking available for $20 before 5:00 p.m. at the West 39th and South Figueroa streets entrance.

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Visitors to the San Fernando Valley memory lane experience at 7900 Balboa Blvd. in Van Nuys can visit Hangar C3 and C4, entering via Stagg Street. The museum operates from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission is $15 on weekends and $10 on weekdays, with free entry for children 10 and younger. Call 818-616-4083 to confirm hours before visiting.