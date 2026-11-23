Jennifer Lopez discusses barriers in Hollywood due to not being a typical White actress, while political tensions rise with Hakeem Jeffries calling Stephen Miller a racist. A Noah's Ark search team reports wood dating to the biblical flood era, and MAGA faces a cool factor test amid midterm defeats. Katie Zacharia criticizes the GOP, and Trump praises Jeffries while asserting veto power. Stephen Maher addresses emigrants, a dating trend sparks debate, and a detransition story shares a religious awakening. Protests against antisemitism occur at Hunter College, Michigan locals celebrate El-Sayed's victory, and political figures discuss newsom and foreign policy. Additionally, the Trump administration moves to revive Hollywood as states lure productions from California, and sports controversies involving Marlon Humphrey and Rob Lowe make headlines.

Jennifer Lopez claims not being a ‘typical’ White actress made it harder to land Hollywood movie roles Hakeem Jeffries calls Trump chief of staff Stephen Miller a ‘stone-cold racist,’ refuses to sit down with him Noah’s Ark search team says wood near Mount Ararat dates to 4,300 years ago, in line with biblical floodMAGA’s cool factor faces a test as Dallas Young Republicans confront midterm defeats Former press secretary Katie Zacharia criticizes GOP over midterm losses, says party isn’t ‘good at winning’Trump praises 'reasonable guy' Hakeem Jeffries while touting 'ultimate' veto power over Democrats Maher calls out 'spoiled brats' who left US over Trump presidency, says country ‘self-corrected’ in midterms'Bratty men' demand 'prince treatment' in dating trend, sparking debate over who should pay DEPROGRAMMED: He lived as a woman for six years, hit ‘rock bottom’ and found Jesus; then, he detransitioned 'Enough': Protesters decry antisemitism after Hunter College student event including Jewish group is canceledLocals of Michigan city with largest Muslim population in US call El-Sayed election victory 'needed' change 'The View' co-host stunned as Hostin backs Gavin News om bypassing victims' families for death row commutationsGutfeld: How worse is GTA 6 than real life?

If Trump treated foreign adversaries like this, consequences would be ‘disastrous,' senator warnsTrump moves to revive Hollywood as East Coast states lure productions away from CaliforniaSheen stunned as Rob Lowe reveals he had been praying for his recovery for years'One Job Away' campaign is helping SAG-AFTRA members meet work thresholds to keep health insurance Marlon Humphrey SUSPENDED for Telling the Truth?! Baltimore Ravens Controversy | The Craig Carton Show Locals of Michigan city with largest Muslim population in US celebrate El-Sayed's election to the senateCraig Carton Reacts To The Crazy Marlon Humphrey Situation, Calls Out The Hypocrisy of It All | The Craig Carton Show Actor Mark Ruffalo face backlash over his posts attacking Sen.

Also read Trump defends Stephen Miller after Hakeem Jeffries blasted controversial new chief of staff as ‘stone cold racist’

Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y. , for following"entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties.

", D-N.Y. , was too beholden to"entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties" to lead the Senate in a post on X, advocating for Sen. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md. , as Senate majority leader.for our times.

We need Justice, we need leadership that follows the will of the people not entrenched religious beliefs and loyalties," Ruffalo.

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"Does not follow entrenched fossil fuel and corporate interests, nor throws a blind eye to the hard realties we face today. " The four-time Academy Award nominee argued that Van Hollen had the integrity, strength and spirit to fight"the social and moral corruption that has set in with age-old presumptions" in the incoming Democratic-led Congress.

BILL MAHER BLASTS DEMOCRATIC PARTY, SAYS IT IS FINE WITH RELIGION 'AS LONG AS THAT FAITH ISN’T JEWISH'"We have absolutely nothing to lose by replacing Sen. Schumer," Ruffalo wrote.

"We can only gain more justice and freedom. Put pressure on your senators. Now is the time. Keep the momentum of this election going.

Thank you, Senator Schumer, but it’s time to move aside.

" Ruffalo faced backlash across both sides of the political aisle for what critics viewed as a slight against Schumer's Jewish background. "Entrenched religious beliefs? Entrenched loyalties? Please elaborate, @MarkRuffalo," Anti-Defamation League CEO and National Director Jonathan Greenblatt wrote.

"Which religion? Loyal to whom?

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" "There are many devout Senators & Congressmen with 'entrenched religious beliefs. ' Chuck Schumer is not one of them," Rabbi Yaakov Menken, executive vice president of the Coalition for Jewish Values, wrote. "Van Hollen is far more tied to the Episcopal Bishop of Washington than Schumer is to any leading Rabbi. Guess what really bothers Ruffalo.

"By Sunday, Ruffalo doubled down on his post, citing Schumer's 2018 comments at the American Israel Public Affairs Committee annual policy conference where he was quoted saying,"Of course, we say it’s our land, the Torah says it, but they don’t believe in the Torah. So that’s the reason there is not peace.

""Schumer is entitled to his religious beliefs, but those beliefs cannot determine the rights of another people. And they certainly cannot substitute for international law," Ruffalo continued.

"This is a conflict about land, freedom, security, equality and self-determination. Peace requires justice, accountability and respect for the rights of both Palestinians and Israelis.

"executive director of The Lawfare Project and Founder of the #EndJewHatred movement, denounced Ruffalo's posts, calling the actor"obsessively fixated" on the Jewish state to the point of questioning members of the party he supports. "And now they’re even turning on one of their own, Senator Chuck Schumer, because apparently even being a loyal Democrat isn’t enough when you’re Jewish," Goldstein told Fox News Digital.

"They’re saying the quiet part out loud now, no longer afraid to invoke his Jewish identity as grounds for distrust. The message is unmistakable: ‘He’s a Jew. We can’t trust him.

'" "His obsessive fixation on the Jewish state, his selective outrage, and his breathtaking moral relativism raise serious questions about whether his"so called activism" is driven by genuine concern for America’s interests or by hostility toward Jews," she added.after he criticized the Paramount merger earlier this year, focusing on CEO David Ellison and his father's history of supporting Israel. Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.