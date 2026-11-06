Hollywood Celebrities Drive Cotswolds Housing and Hospitality Prices Up

The influx of Hollywood stars including Harry, Meghan, and Sydney Sweeney into the Cotswolds has caused a sharp rise in local property and hospitality costs, displacing traditional tourism.

The Cotswolds, an 800 square mile region of honey-hued villages in England, is undergoing a dramatic transformation driven by a surge in demand from Hollywood celebrities and high-net-worth international buyers. While the area has long attracted admirers such as Sir Winston Churchill, JRR Tolkien, and the Royal Family, recent years have seen a significant influx of A-list figures permanently relocating or establishing second homes in the countryside. This new wave of global attention is fundamentally altering the local economy, leading to sharply inflated property values and hospitality costs that are pricing out long-time residents and traditional tourists.

Star Migration to English Countryside

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, moved to the Cotswolds in late August after six years in Montecito, California, securing keys to a permanent home last weekend. Their arrival joins a growing roster of international celebrities who have adopted the region as a sanctuary. Ellen DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi have decamped there permanently, while pop icons Beyonce and Jay-Z are known fans of the area. Former US Vice President candidate JD Vance chose the Cotswolds for his summer holiday last summer, and Taylor Swift based herself in the region during her 2024 Eras Tour.

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Sydney Sweeney Seeks Little Tew Property

Actress Sydney Sweeney, 29, is currently house-hunting in the tiny village of Little Tew, a location with no shops and no pubs, situated just a stone's throw from the Sussex residence. Sweeney, known for her roles in Housemaid and Euphoria, spent Christmas in the Cotswolds last year and has visited twice in the past ten months. A source indicated she views the region as a split-time residence between her homes in Los Angeles and the Florida Keys. Her interest in Little Tew has reportedly occurred within the past three months, further intensifying the competitive pressure on the local housing market in an area already dominated by wealthy international buyers.

SoHo House and Luxury Hospitality Boom

The hospitality sector is experiencing a parallel boom driven by celebrity patronage and high-end developments. Soho Farmhouse, the members-only property that opened in 2015, continues to attract stars like Tom Cruise and Ariana Grande. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle frequently visited the retreat early in their relationship, where luxury cabins cost up to £1,200 a night. The Duchess of Sussex also held her low-key hen do there in early March 2018. The region is set to expand its luxury infrastructure further with the opening of a £24million resort by high-end cabin brand CABÜ next year, located a short drive from Soho Farmhouse.

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Soaring Costs for Pubs and Accommodation

Accommodation and dining prices have risen dramatically, with costs now reflecting the glamour associated with celebrity visitors. At The Bell pub in Charlbury, favored by Queen Camilla, a night in December costs £477, and a weekend stay including lunch exceeds £1,000 for two people. The Bull on Sheep Street, which hosted Robbie Williams and Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, is fully booked until January. Even in January, a weekend stay for two costs £480. Self-catering properties for a family of four average £1,500 in summer, nearly doubling for late bookers. A pint of local beer averages £6.30, 80 pence above the UK average, while Sunday roasts range from £25 to £35 at popular gastropubs.

Impact on Local Residents and Tourism

The influx of wealth has created a sharp divide between the new luxury tourism market and traditional visitors. Long-time holidaymakers who used camp-sites, B&Bs, and affordable hotels report that costs have steadily inflated, with traditional establishments overshadowed by gastropubs and luxury resorts. Residents note that Sydney Sweeney's search in Little Tew is likely to evoke eye-rolls from those born and raised in the region, as well as staycationers suddenly facing steeper prices. As California-based stars continue to fixate on owning an English country bolt-hole, the Cotswolds is expected to become even more expensive, fundamentally changing its character from a humble rural retreat to an exclusive global enclave.