Kodak film is back in a big way, as the company posts yet another quarter of growth.

about its ability to continue as a “going concern” last year, Eastman Kodak has risen from the ashes like a phoenix, cashing in on analog’s revival.

The star of the show for the Rochester, New York-based Kodak is its Advanced Materials and Chemicals division, which posted 21% revenue growth in Q3 2026 compared to Q3 2025. While AM&C’s $99 million in revenue is significantly less than Kodak’s $165 million in Print revenue, the Print division’s revenue actually dipped 7% year-over-year. In total, Kodak’s consolidated revenues of $276 million this past quarter are up 3%. Profits are up, too, increasing by 7%.

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“Kodak delivered strong performance in the third quarter, once again achieving year-over-year improvement in revenue, gross profit and Operational EBITDA,” says Jim Continenza, Kodak’s Executive Chairman and CEO, in SEC “We continue to execute our long-term plan and are seeing a return on our ongoing investments. Our primary growth engine, AM&C, is now our fastest-growing, most profitable unit. Our print business has performed well for the year to date despite challenging economic conditions.

And, most importantly, we generated $27 million in cash for Q3, an important indicator of the operational strength of our business. Looking forward, we’re focused on continuing to invest in our core businesses and finishing the year with profitable growth,” Continenza continues. AM&C covers the manufacturing of still, motion picture, and industrial films, plus specialty chemicals related to film, technologies, and medicine.

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, in a call with investors, Continenza specifically called out the growing desire among Hollywood filmmakers to shoot their biggest projects on film. Kodak says award-winning cinematographer and Director of Photography Hoyte van Hoytema used Kodak Vision3 250D 5207 for daytime exteriors and bright interiors, and Kodak Vision3 500T 5219 for low-light and night scenes.

“The 250D and 500T are my sweet spot filmstocks. I love their grain structures and they’re very much my functional workhorses. The way I work with lenses, NDs, daylight and lights for night scenes, falls within the sensitivity curves of both those stocks. They are both versatile too.

For example, I can shoot a little bit longer into magic hour with the 250D and I don’t have to resort too quickly into going higher-up in ASA,” van Hoytema told Kodak.seven movies shot on Kodak that competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes 2026, and the legendary film company routinely updates itsThen, of course, there’s Eastman Kodak’s growing still film business. Over the past year-plus, Eastman Kodak has brought photographic film sales back under its purview,Between Hollywood’s reignited love affair with film and Eastman Kodak’s investment in both motion picture and still film production, it’s immediately evident that Eastman Kodak believes its path to future success goes through analog. The licensing deals for