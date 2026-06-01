Hollyoaks Star Jessamy Stoddart Welcomes Second Child After Character's Soap Exit

Actress Jessamy Stoddart, known for her role as Liberty Savage in Hollyoaks, has given birth to a daughter. The announcement comes shortly after her character left the soap opera. Stoddart described the birth as a euphoric water birth. She and her husband Ryan are now parents to two daughters.

Hollyoaks actress Jessamy Stoddart has announced the birth of her second child , a daughter, just days after her character Liberty Savage exited the Channel 4 soap.

The 32-year-old shared radiant photographs of herself cradling the newborn, revealing the baby arrived weighing 9lb 6oz. In her announcement, she described experiencing a "VBAC water birth of my dreams" which she called "EUPHORIC," thanking her husband Ryan for his unwavering support. The couple, who married in 2021, are already parents to a daughter, Joni, born in January 2023.

This new arrival follows a difficult fertility journey the couple previously disclosed, with their first daughter arriving after a challenging path to parenthood. While viewers recently saw Liberty leave Hollyoaks for a new life in New Zealand, it is understood Stoddart will return to the soap following her maternity leave. Her exit storyline was a significant moment for the character, who had previously endured a harrowing narrative involving postpartum psychosis after giving birth to her on-screen daughter Faith.

In that plot, Liberty suffered from delusions and hallucinations, leading to a dramatic confrontation with her sister Sienna and eventual hospital admission. The actress had announced her second pregnancy in December 2023, using a Christmas bauble engraved with "Baby O'Gorman. Due May 2024" to reveal the news. Friends, fellow actors, and podcast host Gemma Cutting were among those flooding her social media with congratulations.

Stoddart's personal life, including her winter wonderland wedding to Ryan at Iscoyd Park in 2021, has often been shared with her followers. The birth of her second child marks a joyful real-life milestone, contrasting with the intense and traumatic storylines her character faced on television. Her public celebration of an empowering birth experience also highlights a positive personal narrative following the on-screen depiction of postpartum mental health struggles





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