Hollyoaks Star Alfie Browne-Sykes Becomes a Father for the First Time

Alfie Browne-Sykes, a former Hollyoaks star who played Jason Roscoe, has become a father for the first time after his fiancée Aimee Scott gave birth to a baby boy. The actor-turned-roofer is already a stepdad to Aimee's four-year-old son, Zach, from a previous relationship.

Hollyoaks star Alfie Browne-Sykes has become a father for the first time after his fiancée Aimee Scott gave birth to a baby boy. The actor-turned-roofer, 31, who played Jason Roscoe in the Channel 4 soap from 2013 to 2016, welcomed his first child into the world on Sunday and revealed his name in a sweet Instagram post.

The caption read: 'Luca William Browne-Sykes. 7th June 2026. 5 lb 12 oz. 5:00am.

' Former soap star Alfie is already a stepdad to Aimee's four-year-old son, Zach, from a previous relationship. Alfie and Aimee announced their 'miracle' pregnancy in December 2025 via Instagram, posting a photo of a sleepsuit with 'Baby Browne-Sykes coming soon' on the front, alongside ultrasound scan pictures. Captioning the post, Aimee, 30, wrote: 'Our little miracle, Baby Browne-Sykes. You are already so loved.

Hollyoaks star Alfie Browne-Sykes has become a father for the first time after his fiancée Aimee Scott gave birth to a baby boy. The actor-turned-roofer, 31, is already a stepdad to Aimee's four-year-old son, Zach, from a previous relationship (pictured together in April). You have the sweetest big brother who is already so excited to play, protect, and love you. Our hearts are so full, and we feel incredibly blessed to be growing our family.

' Alfie and Aimee met at the bottom of an escalator at London Liverpool Street station in 2022, and got engaged in the same spot two years later. The former actor has become close to Aimee's son Zach over the years and has referred to him as 'my boy' via social media.

Alfie was involved in numerous storylines during his time on Hollyoaks, including his character Jason taking steroids, suffering from an eating disorder, and having a relationship with Holly Cunningham, played by Amanda Clapham. Alfie previously dated co-star Amanda, 35, in real life from 2013 until 2019. He is no longer working as an actor and has since switched his trade to roofing after quitting his role on the soap in 2016.

Speaking of his new career on an episode of the Just Real podcast, Alfie said: 'Going to work every day, working on people's roofs and them recognising you from Hollyoaks is a hard thing to deal with at first – especially when they make comments and don't realise what they are saying to you.

'I'm just trying to crack on with my acting, trying to pursue that career. It's a lot tougher than people think.

'It's a lot of waiting for the right opportunities to pop, especially with all the s*** at the minute. ' Alfie and Aimee announced their 'miracle' pregnancy in December 2025 via Instagram, posting a photo of a sleepsuit with 'Baby Browne-Sykes coming soon' on the front. Alfie played Jason Roscoe in the Channel 4 soap from 2013 to 2016, before quitting the world of acting and becoming a roofer (pictured on set of Hollyoaks in 2015)





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