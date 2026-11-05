Holly Willoughby Spots at Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards With Husband Dan

Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin attended the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's. The event honored icons like Glenn Close and Mikey Madison for their achievements in culture and arts.

Television personality Holly Willoughby transformed her signature daytime aesthetic for a glamorous evening appearance at the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards on Thursday. The 45-year-old presenter stepped out alongside her husband of 19 years, Dan Baldwin, for the prestigious annual celebration of influential women in culture.

Willoughbys Red Carpet Fashion Choices

Willoughby ditched her usual daytime image in favor of a striking, plunging blazer dress designed by the French-inspired brand L'AGENCE. The low-cut silhouette was paired with black heels from Italian maker Malone Souliers to add height to her frame. She completed the sophisticated ensemble with a black clutch and delicate gold jewelry accessories.

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Her husband Dan Baldwin complemented her evening look with a classic, smart black suit. The couple presented a united front as they navigated the red carpet events, marking a rare public outing for the pair during this specific period.

Preparing For The Evening Celebration

Before arriving at the venue, Willoughby shared her preparation routine on Instagram, revealing she built excitement for the night by listening to George Michael. She honored the upcoming release of the George Michael The Faith tour film by reviewing the setlist while getting ready.

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She expressed her enthusiasm for celebrating the incredible women gathered for the occasion, noting that she started the night right before heading to the awards. This musical pre-show ritual set the tone for her attendance at the high-profile event hosted by Bazaar UK.

Awards Recognizing Cultural Icons

Hosted at Claridge's in the heart of the capital, the event honors women who have shaped fashion, film, art, sport, literature, and culture over the past year. This year's lineup includes veteran actress Glenn Close, who receives the Icon prize for her illustrious career.

Rivals star Bella McLean is honored with the Breakthrough award following her success in the Disney+ drama. Mikey Madison is set to receive the Film Actress prize after winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2025 for her performance in Anora.

Television Tributes And Industry Partners

Claudia Winkleman has been awarded the Television Icon title in recognition of her presenting success on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. Previous honorees at this prestigious ceremony include Dame Jilly Cooper, Victoria Beckham, Reese Withpoon, and Keira Knightley.

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Lydia Slater, Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar UK, highlighted the rich heritage of recognizing inspirational women shaping contemporary culture. The event marks its third consecutive year partnering with The Platinum Card by American Express to celebrate these achievements.