Holly Willoughby shares highlights of Monaco Grand Prix trip, reveals awkward moment with Kim Kardashian's entourage

TV presenter Holly Willoughby has shared her highlights of the Monaco Grand Prix trip, including an awkward moment with Kim Kardashian's huge entourage. Holly, joined by pal Michael McIntyre, soaked up the glitz and glamour of the Formula One event. Kim Kardashian made her grand debut entrance onto the F1 track to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, causing a stir among the crowd. Holly and Michael were jostled by Kim and sister Khloe's security guards as they headed to the Ferrari garage. Despite the awkward moment, Holly saw the fun in it and mentioned it alongside her highlights video. The trip was a memorable one for Holly, who also enjoyed a yacht trip with F1 team Williams. Kimi Antonelli drove into the history books by becoming the youngest winner at 19 years old, while Lewis Hamilton came close to winning but narrowly missed out on the podium. Kim Kardashian was seen offering words of comfort to her boyfriend Lewis after the race. The TV personality's hair was covered in champagne as she tried to shield herself from the spray and protect her professionally styled hair. In a short clip uploaded to the official F1 Instagram account, Kim could be seen proudly filming her beau as he was presented the trophy from Princess Charlene of Monaco - just before being sprayed.

Holly Willoughby has addressed that awkward moment she got caught up in Kim Kardashian 's huge entourage as she shared the highlights of her trip to the Monaco Grand Prix on Instagram.

The TV presenter was joined on the trip by pal Michael McIntyre as they soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the Formula One as Mercedes' 19-year-old driver Kimi Antonelli won his fifth grand prix in a row. Holly, who was dressed in a stylish blue shirt and matching shorts, was all smiles as she posed for selfies during a paddock and trackside walk before watching the race above the pitlane.

The former ITV star also enjoyed a yacht trip during the weekend, where she was a guest of F1 team Williams. However, ahead of the race on Sunday, Holly chatted to Sky Sports when Kim Kardashian made her grand debut entrance onto the F1 track to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Holly and comedian Michael were jostled by Kim and sister Khloe's security guards as they headed to the Ferrari garage.

Luckily, Holly saw the fun in the awkward moment as she mentioned it alongside her highlights video. The TV presenter was joined on the trip by pal Michael McIntyre as they soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the Formula One. She wrote: 'What a weekend!

Monaco you didn't disappoint… @williamsf1team @jv.f1 thank you for having us, hard to pick a highlight, grid walks, hot laps (I will post this later, safe to say I wasn't built for speed) all topped off by getting caught up in a @kimkardashian fly past.

' During the glitzy weekend, Holly and Michael travelled to Monte Carlo to watch the Formula 1, but there was plenty of drama away from the track when the reality stars Kim and Khloe made their grand entrance. Kim Kardashian was making her F1 trackside debut to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, arriving with her sister Khloe as well as a huge entourage.

Michael and Holly were being interviewed by Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham, when they were caught up in the sisters' paddock walk. Holly gushed 'we are so lucky to be here,' just before burly security guards rushed into frame and jostled Holly, Michael and Natalie out of the way.

'It's a wave! ' yelled Michael, before noticing 'It's the Kardashians! I'm joining them!

' Michael hurried after Kim and Khloe leaving a shocked Holly behind. 'We've got a live update,' Michael said as he returned. 'I've just been hit by like a wave. You know when you're on holiday and a wave hits you and it's lik





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Holly Willoughby Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix Michael Mcintyre Formula One Kimi Antonelli Lewis Hamilton

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