Holly Willoughby Shakes Image at Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

Holly Willoughby attended the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's Hotel, joining stars like Isla Fisher and Elizabeth Debicki for the glamorous event sponsored by The Platinum Card by American Express.

Holly Willoughby transformed her public image with a bold new fashion statement on Thursday as she attended the prestigious Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards. The television presenter arrived at Claridge's Hotel in London wearing a daring low-cut black mini dress from L'AGENCE, paired with Malone Souliers shoes, marking a distinct shift from her usual daytime aesthetic.

Event Details And Venues

The annual ceremony, held at Claridge's Hotel in partnership with The Platinum Card by American Express, celebrated influential women who have significantly shaped fashion, film, art, sport, literature, and culture over the past year. This third consecutive partnership with the credit card brand highlights the enduring prestige of the event, which honors exceptional achievements across multiple creative and professional industries.

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Star-Studded Attendees Arrive

Willoughby joined a roster of high-profile celebrities including actress Isla Fisher, The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki, and Cat Deeley for the glitzy evening. Each star brought their own unique style to the black carpet, with Elizabeth Debicki opting for a sophisticated white satin gown featuring feathered trim, while Isla Fisher wore an elegant black dress that emphasized classic Hollywood glamour.

Annabelle Wallis And Claudia Winkleman Honors

Annabelle Wallis showcased a stunning post-baby figure in a black cutout gown, just four months after welcoming her first child with actor Sebastian Stan in July. Meanwhile, Claudia Winkleman was dressed in a chic black and grey suit ahead of receiving the Television Icon award, recognizing her massive success as a presenter on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing.

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Major Awards And Recipients

Winners will be named in categories spanning Icon, Breakthrough, Model, Actress, Television Icon, Designer, Innovator, Theatre Actress, Artist, Sporting Inspiration, and Changemaker. This year's honorees include veteran actress Glenn Close, who receives the Icon prize for her illustrious career, and Bella McLean, who earned the Breakthrough award following her success in the Disney+ drama Rivals.

Film And Cultural Impact Recognition

Further recognizing cinematic excellence, Mikey Madison is set to receive the Film Actress prize after winning the Best Actress Oscar in 2025 for her performance in Anora. Lydia Slater, Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar UK, emphasized the rich heritage of the awards, noting that they consistently recognize inspirational women whose achievements are actively shaping contemporary culture today.