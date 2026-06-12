Holly Willoughby Screams and Swears During First Monaco Grand Prix Hot Lap

Holly Willoughby experienced her first hot lap at the Monaco Grand Prix, resulting in screams, sweat, and swears. She begged her driver to take care of her, citing her three children. The video amused her celebrity friends.

Holly Willoughby experienced her first ever hot lap of the Monaco Grand Prix track, and the adrenaline-filled ride left her screaming, sweating, and even swearing.

In a new Instagram video shared with her followers, the 45-year-old presenter was seen begging her driver, Alan, to take care of her, reminding him that she is a mother of three children. Wearing a stylish blue blouse and matching shorts, Holly pulled on a black safety helmet before climbing into the racing car. Alan joked with her, saying he heard she prepared with a few glasses of champagne.

Holly replied that she had plenty of champagne the night before and hoped she would be okay, asking Alan directly, Am I going to be okay? I have three children, so please look after me. Alan reassured her that she would be fine and encouraged her to enjoy the experience. As the car exited the pit lane and reached an impressive 120 miles per hour on the track, Holly screamed and swore uncontrollably.

The former This Morning presenter shouted Oh my god repeatedly as she was thrown around the corners at a quick 70 miles per hour. Despite Alan insisting that it gets better from here, Holly continued to scream, saying she had literally broken out into a sweat and had tears in her eyes. She compared the experience to being in a computer game.

After completing the lap, Alan congratulated her, saying she did very well for her first time around the circuit. Holly, breathing a sigh of relief, exclaimed a profanity, then joked that she remained totally composed during the hot lap and apologized for her language in the video caption. She wrote, Completely calm. Totally composed.

Absolutely did not scream through every corner of the Monaco Grand Prix track. She gave a special mention to Alan and apologized for the noise and the language at the end. Her celebrity friends found the video hilarious. Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, and Carol Vorderman all commented.

Nicole said she was crying and confessed that she acts the same way at 30 miles per hour. Emma wrote that the video made her laugh so much, and Holly replied suggesting Emma should try it and they could get Alan a Baby on Board sign. Carol added that being thrown around a track in a safety car is bliss and congratulated Holly.

Elsewhere during the Grand Prix weekend, Holly also addressed an awkward moment when she got caught up in Kim Kardashian's huge entourage. The TV presenter was joined by friend Michael McIntyre as they enjoyed the glitz and glamour of Formula One. While walking to the Ferrari garage, they were jostled by security guards accompanying Kim and her sister Khloe.

Michael humorously described the experience as being hit by a wave, joking that he sustained an injury from the collision with something belonging to Kim. Holly saw the funny side and included the moment in her highlights video, writing, What a weekend! Monaco you didn't disappoint





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