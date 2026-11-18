This high street hero is selling out fast...

We don't know about you but this chill in the air means we're looking to update our knitwear collections for the new season. And, while there's always something to be said for investing in the classics – from a simple, there are so many trending styles to know this season, and now we've just added a new one to our wish list ahead of payday courtesy of, from one of her go-to high street brands, Nobody's Child.

The pretty but practical cream bow collar cardigan, £69, is exactly the kind of buy that instantly transforms simple jeans, creating a chic but cosy outfit that's perfect for off-duty plans. With its trending chocolate brown bow detailing and contrasting buttons, this otherwise simple cream cardigan feels practical yet elevated.

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We can see ourselves wearing it with our go-to denim for Sunday lunch plans or even dressing it up with one of this season's The Cream Contrast Collar Cardigan has already proven popular with shoppers and is selling out in some sizes – and we can't imagine it will stay in stock for long now that Holly has worn it, so we suggest adding to basket now if it has caught your eye. The 'soft power skirt' is winter's most elegant stapleThe Princess of Wales proves a 'crushed berry' knit is winter's most polished staple