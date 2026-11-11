Holly Willoughby's polished 'knot button' cardigan nails winter's big trend: it's high street but so luxe

You'll wear this trending knit on repeat

and colourful Argyle prints, it's timeless styles in neutral shades that we look for to form the foundation of easy, everyday outfits, season after season.

Like all of the best neutral knits, this is the type of style that feels effortlessly elegant and luxe, thanks to the soft cream colour that makes it so easy to wear. It will pair particularly well with dark denim, but what really sets this one apart is the elegant knot button detailing that helps to add a polished finish.

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This elevated detail is absolutely everywhere right now, from jackets and dresses to knitwear, and instantly makes this otherwise classic knit feel so fresh for the new season. Made with removable shoulder pads, the design also has a structured fit that lends itself to smarter, office-friendly looks. It could be the perfect partner to tailored trousers and pencil skirts, for example. Just add heeled boots or a pair of chocolate brown loafers to elevate it further.

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With the arrival of November's cooler temperatures, we don't expect this button knit to stick around for long, so snap it up while you still can. And don't miss our other favourite cream knit from the go-to brand for French girl chic,Gillian Anderson's M&S 'cocoa polka dot' dress is winter's most polished styleM&S's £46 hooded puffer jacket is the cosy but cool winter style you'll wear on repeatM&S x Kelly Hoppen's £40 'personality cushion' is finally back in stock