Holly Willoughby's gorgeous cream cable knit jumper is timelessly chic but cosy: it's a cult buy from Sézane

A real forever favourite

to heritage Argyle styles, there's always something to be said for investing in the classics. Those perennially polished options that will really stand the test of time and add up to excellent cost per wear – we're talking timeless styles in neutral tones that will go with myriad outfits in your repertoire, year after year.

Right up there with the perfect navy cashmere jumper, grey sweatshirt or chic black roll-neck has to be the always-elegant cream cable knit. It's one of those staples that always manages to look effortlessly elevated with a quiet luxury feel, and really can be worn-year round, arguably coming into its own the most as an extra layer during the warmer months.

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If, like us, you're convinced that this hero knit is well worth investing in, then allow us to introduce a cult option to get on your radar if it's not there already. We're talking about the cream Bree jumper from every fashion editor's go-to brand for French girl cool, With its chic button detailing and relaxed, slightly ballooned fit, this gorgeous knit is perfect for off-duty days, and has long been a popular style for the brand.

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Holly paired the classic knit with simple dark-wash, high-waisted jeans for the perfect weekend-ready look. If her latest outfit has inspired you to shop, you'd better act quickly as the jumper is almost completely sold out on the Sézane website – and likely to fly out of stock even more rapidly now that Holly has worn it. This 'cocoa polka dot' going out top is winter's most polished styleThe 'faux fur jumper' is winter's most polished knit trend