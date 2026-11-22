Easy to dress up or down...

December is just around the corner, and we're ready to embrace all things festive, not just when it comes to but with our everyday wardrobes, too.

The easiest way to add a pop of joy into your repertoire right now is with some fresh knitwear – and berry red is the seasonal favourite we can't get enough of... , a berry knit instantly makes any outfit feel that bit more joyful at this time of year, whether you're styling it with simple jeans or one of this season's gloss midi skirts.

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Enter the latest high street option to catch our eye ahead of the festive season, courtesy of TV presenterHolly Willoughby TogetherFor the latest instalment of her series, Holly chose one of this season's trending cardigan t-shirts in a deep berry red shade – and it appears to be a luxe option from Jigsaw, currently reduced ahead of Black Friday from £115, down to £80. She paired it with dark-wash denim for a polished but put-together everyday look.

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Versatile and flattering, it's the kind of 'dressed-up' knit that will fit seamlessly into your festive wardrobe. We could imagine ourselves wearing it for relaxed Sunday lunches with friends, or even forDay itself, paired with tailored trousers or a satin midi skirt. Not forgetting it could easily be dressed up for the office or for evening drinks, too.

The Short Sleeve Cardigan Top is still available to shop online in all sizes at the time of writing, but may well begin to sell out now that Holly has worn it, so add to basket now if you're tempted.