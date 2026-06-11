Holly Willoughby's Adrenaline-Fueled Monaco Grand Prix Adventure

A detailed look at Holly Willoughby's high-speed hot lap experience and her humorous encounters with the Kardashians during the prestigious Monaco Grand Prix.

The former This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby recently shared a glimpse into her heart-racing experience at the legendary Monaco Grand Prix , where she stepped out of her comfort zone and into the cockpit of a high-performance racing car for her very first hot lap.

Dressed in an elegant blue blouse and matching shorts that radiated summer sophistication, Holly was far from feeling composed as she prepared for the ride. Before donning her black safety helmet, she shared a lighthearted yet nervous exchange with her driver, Alan. In a moment of vulnerability and humor, Holly begged the experienced driver to take extra care of her, reminding him that she has three children at home who depend on her.

Alan, sensing her trepidation, teased her about her preparation, jokingly asking if she had primed herself with a few glasses of champagne. Holly admitted to having enjoyed plenty of champagne the previous night, hoping it would provide a buffer for the intensity of the upcoming experience, while repeatedly questioning if she would actually be okay throughout the journey. As the car accelerated out of the pit lane, the sheer power of the machine quickly overwhelmed the presenter.

Upon hitting a staggering 120mph on the straightaways, Holly was heard screaming and swearing, her voice echoing through the recording as she was tossed around the interior of the vehicle by the immense G-forces. Even as the car slowed slightly to navigate the tight, treacherous corners of the Monaco circuit at approximately 70mph, Holly continued to shout 'Oh my god' in a state of pure shock.

Despite her panic, Alan remained the calm center of the storm, reassuring her that the experience would only get better from that point forward. The physical toll of the adrenaline rush was evident, as Holly later confessed that she had literally broken out into a sweat and felt tears welling up in her eyes due to the intensity.

In a moment of surrealism, she compared the sensation to being trapped inside a high-speed computer game, highlighting the disconnect between the reality of the speed and her brain's ability to process it. Upon completing the circuit, she let out a loud expletive of relief, while Alan praised her for handling her first time around the track so well.

The aftermath of the lap was shared with her millions of followers on Instagram, where Holly showcased her signature wit by claiming she had remained 'totally composed' and 'completely calm' throughout the ordeal. She jokingly apologized for her colorful language and the noise she made, while tagging the Williams F1 team, noting that they certainly could not confirm her claims of composure. This comedic post triggered a wave of support and laughter from her celebrity circle.

Nicole Appleton shared that she would be in the same state of panic at just 30mph, while Emma Bunton found the footage hilarious. Holly retorted by suggesting Emma should try the lap herself, jokingly suggesting that they should provide Alan with a 'Baby on Board' sign for extra safety. Carol Vorderman also weighed in, recalling her own experiences of being thrown around a track in a safety car over the years, offering her congratulations to Holly for surviving the thrill.

Beyond the adrenaline of the racetrack, Holly's weekend in Monaco was filled with the typical glitz and glamour associated with the event. As a guest of the Williams F1 team, she enjoyed the luxury of a yacht trip and spent time exploring the paddock and trackside, posing for selfies and soaking in the atmosphere. She was accompanied by comedian Michael McIntyre, and together they witnessed the excitement of the races, including the victory of Mercedes' young talent Kimi Antonelli.

However, the weekend was not without its awkward encounters. While chatting with Sky Sports, Holly and Michael found themselves caught in the whirlwind entourage of Kim Kardashian, who had arrived to support her partner, Lewis Hamilton. The pair were effectively swept aside by the formidable security detail accompanying Kim and her sister Khloe. Michael, ever the opportunist, attempted to join the Kardashian procession, describing the experience as being hit by a dangerous wave of celebrity.

He jokingly claimed to have sustained a lower back injury from the collision with the Kardashian entourage, while Holly laughed off the absurdity of the moment, describing the encounter as 'ridiculous' yet memorable. This blend of high-speed terror and high-society chaos defined Holly's unforgettable trip to the principality





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