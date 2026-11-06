Holly Willoughby Revisits 'Are You Okay?' Joke on New YouTube Series

Holly Willoughby laughs off her famous 'Are You Okay?' moment with Alan Carr on Together, marking a return to public life after stepping down from This Morning.

Holly Willoughby has finally embraced the internet meme that defined her post- Phillip Schofield era on This Morning, finding humor in her now-infamous question during an episode of her new show, Together. The former ITV host recently appeared on her YouTube series with comedian Alan Carr and writer Lee Peart, where the trio laughed over the accidental repetition of the phrase that became a cultural shorthand for her emotional exit from daytime television more than three years ago.

Alan Carr Accidentally Recalls Viral Catchphrase

The lighthearted segment occurred while Willoughby, Carr, and Peart were filming an episode of Together, enjoying cocktails and engaging in casual conversation about the difficulties of moving past such a high-profile media moment. As the drinks took their effect and the atmosphere became relaxed, Carr innocently turned to Willoughby and asked if she was okay, triggering an immediate and hysterical reaction from the television personality.

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Willoughby immediately recognized the phrase as hers, exclaiming, Not again! That is my line! while Carr, realizing his mistake, repeated the question in mock concern before joking that he was stealing her catchphrase. The moment highlighted how deeply ingrained the question has become in the public consciousness, transforming a moment of genuine concern into a recurring joke that Willoughby is now happy to poke fun at herself.

Context Behind the This Morning Exit

The phrase gained global attention in October 2020 when Willoughby opened the This Morning program with the words, Firstly, are you okay? I hope so. It feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil. This introduction came just weeks after her longtime co-host Phillip Schofield confessed to having an affair with a much younger colleague, leading to his sudden departure from the ITV show and shaking the foundation of the popular daytime series.

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Willoughby revealed on Together that the question has caused her significant anxiety in everyday interactions, noting that she now struggles to ask basic well-being checks to friends and family without feeling self-conscious. She explained to Peart that she has had to come up with alternative phrases like Are you alright? or How are you doing? because the original line has become inextricably linked to her professional trauma and the controversial circumstances of her exit.

Together Series Performance and Content

Willoughby's new YouTube series, Together, represents a significant step in her gradual return to public life after stepping down from This Morning in October 2023. The show features a mix of light-hearted challenges and deeply emotional interviews, including episodes where she makes fresh pasta with Stanley Tucci, plays games with Katherine Ryan, and shares a tearful conversation with bereaved mother Ellen Roome about the loss of her son Jools Sweeney.

The first episode of Together attracted 41,000 views on the day of its release, outperforming other recent debuts like Richard Osman's The Rest is Entertainment, which received 29,000 views on the same day. This strong initial performance suggests that audiences are still engaged with Willoughby's content, even as she explores new formats and subjects outside the constraints of traditional daytime broadcasting on ITV.

Willoughby Reflects on Stalking and Public Perception

Willoughby's departure from This Morning was also influenced by a horrifying plot to kidnap and murder her, a stalking ordeal that profoundly changed her perspective on fear and public scrutiny. She recently told the Daily Mail's Katie Hind that she is not worried about the reaction to her new show, acknowledging that she is not everyone's cup of tea but insisting that her real experiences have rendered public opinion irrelevant to her sense of safety.

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Speaking with newfound confidence, Willoughby stated that she does not fear what people think because she has experienced real fear, which changes one's priorities and outlook on life. This episode of Together serves as a testament to her resilience, as she navigates the complexities of fame and trauma while building a new platform that allows her to connect with audiences on her own terms.