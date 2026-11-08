Holly Willoughby Reveals Preference for Mature Figure Over Past 'Peachy' Curves

TV star Holly Willoughby discusses her changing physique, preferring her current thinner look over her younger years, while addressing past insecurities and refusing cosmetic procedures.

Television personality Holly Willoughby has publicly discussed her evolving physical appearance, stating that she now prefers her mature figure compared to her body during her youth. The 45-year-old former host of the popular daytime program This Morning opened up about these changes in a recent interview, noting that she is pleased with the reduction in the volume of her natural curves.

Willoughby Discusses Physique Changes

Holly Willoughby admitted that she favors her current look, describing her younger self as having a 'peachy' and high posterior that she now finds less appealing. Speaking on The Beauty Desk podcast, the presenter explained that aging has caused her features to thin out, resulting in a more gaunt appearance that she finds more attractive than the 'squidgy' and youthful look she possessed in earlier decades.

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The star elaborated on her facial structure, recalling that she used to be aware of having 'really big old cheeks' when she was younger. She explained that the natural aging process causes everything to head south and thin out, a transformation she welcomes. Willoughby stated clearly that she prefers her current face shape and body contour, specifically citing that her bottom is now 'slightly down my legs' and less round than it used to be.

Rejection of Cosmetic Enhancement Procedures

Addressing rumors or speculations about potential surgical interventions, Holly Willoughby categorically denied plans to undergo any posterior enhancement surgery. She explicitly stated that she is 'definitely not having a bum lift any time soon,' reinforcing her stance on maintaining her natural body despite the changes it has undergone with age. This declaration serves as a direct response to the often intense scrutiny surrounding the physical appearance of high-profile television hosts.

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Her comments highlight a personal acceptance of natural bodily changes, contrasting with industry pressures that often demand the maintenance of youthful, exaggerated curves. By ruling out surgical options, Willoughby positions her current physique as a choice aligned with her personal aesthetic preferences rather than a result of medical alteration or invasive procedures.

Reflections on 1990s Beauty Standards

These remarks follow previous conversations where Holly Willoughby reflected on the challenging beauty standards of the 1990s, particularly the influence of model Kate Moss. During an episode of her YouTube series Together, which featured comedian Joanne McNally, the pair tried on various tracksuits. Willoughby noted that the 'waif' era associated with Kate Moss was 'not her friend growing up,' as she struggled with insecurities regarding her own naturally curvy shape during that period.

Joanne McNally, who is 43 years old, agreed with the sentiment, recalling that having any curves was considered 'horrifying' at the time. Willoughby explained her current approach to fashion, stating that she wears clothes that accentuate her waist because it is her smallest feature, while her bottom remains large. Despite McNally's insistence that Willoughby has a 'perfect figure' and is merely 'showing off,' the TV star rejected the compliment, maintaining that her body does not meet the idealized standards of the past.

Impact on Public Perception and Health

The discussion also touched upon modern body modification trends, with McNally referencing the use of waist trainers and Brazilian Butt Lifts (BBLs) popularized by figures like the Kardashians. Willoughby's comments resonate with audiences who have experienced similar pressures to conform to shifting aesthetic ideals, from the ultra-thin look of the nineties to the curvaceous trends of the 2010s and 2020s.

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Almost a decade after her debut of a noticeably slimmer appearance in 2017, Willoughby has consistently avoided discussing specific dieting methods. In a 2018 interview with Prima magazine, she emphasized her reluctance to focus on appearance to prevent encouraging unhealthy attitudes towards food. She stated that as long as she is healthy and active, that is sufficient, and she tries not to let her look be the main focus of her public persona.

By prioritizing health over aesthetic conformity, Holly Willoughby offers a nuanced perspective on aging and body image. Her willingness to discuss these topics publicly contributes to a broader conversation about natural aging and the rejection of unrealistic beauty standards, encouraging a more balanced view of physical well-being and self-acceptance among her followers and the general public.