Holly Willoughby Reveals Preference for Mature Figure Over Youthful Curves

Holly Willoughby discusses her changing physique on The Beauty Desk podcast, explaining why she now prefers a thinner look over her previously youthful hourglass shape and big bottom.

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby, aged 45, has publicly shared her preference for her current physique over the body she possessed during her younger years. In a candid discussion, the television personality admitted that she is pleased to have lost some of her famous curves, specifically noting that her bottom is now less 'peachy' than it used to be.

Physical Changes And Aging Process

Speaking on The Beauty Desk podcast, Willoughby compared her features to her younger self, explaining that she now favors her more mature face shape and body. She described her younger face as youthful and 'squidgy' with big cheeks, but stated she prefers her current, thinner appearance as she has thinned out with age. The 45-year-old noted that everything heads south as you get older, resulting in a slightly more gaunt look that she finds appealing.

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The TV star elaborated on her lower body, recalling that when she was young, her bottom was a 'real peach,' high, and big. She contrasted this with her current state, explaining that her buttocks have dropped slightly down her legs, making them less round. Despite being known for her hourglass figure for years, Willoughby expressed satisfaction with this natural thinning process and ruled out any surgical enhancements to reverse it.

Rejection Of Surgical Procedures

Willoughby was explicit about her decision to maintain her natural body without medical intervention. She stated definitively that she is not having a bum lift any time soon, preferring to embrace the natural changes that come with aging. This stance aligns with her broader philosophy regarding health and appearance, as she has consistently avoided discussing specific dieting regimes in detail to avoid promoting unhealthy attitudes.

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The presenter emphasized that she tries not to let her look be the main focus of her life, asserting that being healthy is sufficient. This perspective has been consistent since at least 2018, when she spoke to Prima magazine about her reluctance to encourage eating disorders. She highlighted her active lifestyle as her primary method for maintaining health rather than focusing on aesthetic perfection.

Past Insecurities And Beauty Standards

These recent comments follow her reflections from just months prior, where she discussed her insecurities regarding her 'big curvy bottom' during the Kate Moss 'waif era' of the 1990s. In an episode of her YouTube series Together, Willoughby joined comedian Joanne McNally, aged 43, to try on a range of tracksuits. The duo discussed how the dominant beauty standards of their youth made curves a source of horror for many women of that generation.

Willoughby agreed with McNally that having any curves was viewed negatively during that time period. She explained her desire to show her waist because it is the smallest part of her body, even though she acknowledges her bottom is big. McNally countered that Willoughby has a perfect figure and accused her of being a show-off, but Willoughby insisted she did not possess such a figure, noting that many others use waist trainers and BBLs to achieve similar silhouettes.

Professional Context And Career

Holly Willoughby has been a central figure in British television for nearly two decades, rising to fame as a co-host on This Morning. Her career has seen her navigate significant shifts in media trends and public perception regarding female beauty standards. After debuting a noticeably slimmer appearance in 2017, she has faced ongoing speculation about her physical changes, though she has consistently refused to validate such rumors with specific details.

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The star's transparency on podcasts and social media platforms like YouTube allows her to control the narrative around her image. By addressing topics like aging and body shape directly, she aims to provide a realistic view of life beyond the camera. Her willingness to discuss past insecurities helps connect with audiences who have experienced similar pressures regarding body image during the late nineties and early two thousands.