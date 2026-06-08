Holly Willoughby Recounts Awkward Moment with Kim Kardashian's Entourage at Monaco Grand Prix

Holly Willoughby has shared the highlights of her trip to the Monaco Grand Prix on Instagram, including an awkward moment she got caught up in Kim Kardashian's huge entourage. The TV presenter was joined on the trip by pal Michael McIntyre as they soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the Formula One. Holly and comedian Michael were jostled by Kim and sister Khloe's security guards as they headed to the Ferrari garage. Holly saw the fun in the awkward moment as she mentioned it alongside her highlights video.

Holly Willoughby has addressed that awkward moment she got caught up in Kim Kardashian 's huge entourage as she shared the highlights of her trip to the Monaco Grand Prix on Instagram.

The TV presenter was joined on the trip by pal Michael McIntyre as they soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the Formula One as Mercedes' 19-year-old driver Kimi Antonelli won his fifth grand prix in a row. Holly, who was dressed in a stylish blue shirt and matching shorts, was all smiles as she posed for selfies during a paddock and trackside walk before watching the race above the pitlane.

The former ITV star also enjoyed a yacht trip during the weekend, where she was a guest of F1 team Williams. However, ahead of the race on Sunday, Holly chatted to Sky Sports when Kim Kardashian made her grand debut entrance onto the F1 track to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Holly and comedian Michael were jostled by Kim and sister Khloe's security guards as they headed to the Ferrari garage.

Luckily, Holly saw the fun in the awkward moment as she mentioned it alongside her highlights video. The TV presenter was joined on the trip by pal Michael McIntyre as they soaked up all the glitz and glamour of the Formula One. She wrote: 'What a weekend!

Monaco you didn't disappoint… @williamsf1team @jv.f1 thank you for having us, hard to pick a highlight, grid walks, hot laps (I will post this later, safe to say I wasn't built for speed) all topped off by getting caught up in a @kimkardashian fly past.

' During the glitzy weekend, Holly and Michael travelled to Monte Carlo to watch the Formula 1, but there was plenty of drama away from the track when the reality stars Kim and Khloe made their grand entrance. Kim Kardashian was making her F1 trackside debut to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton, arriving with her sister Khloe as well as a huge entourage.

Michael and Holly were being interviewed by Sky Sports presenter Natalie Pinkham, when they were caught up in the sisters' paddock walk. Holly gushed 'we are so lucky to be here,' just before burly security guards rushed into frame and jostled Holly, Michael and Natalie out of the way.

'It's a wave! ' yelled Michael, before noticing 'It's the Kardashians! I'm joining them!

' Michael hurried after Kim and Khloe leaving a shocked Holly behind. 'We've got a live update,' Michael said as he returned. 'I've just been hit by like a wave. You know when you're on holiday and a wave hits you and it's like that's actually quite dangerous'.

Holly agreed, quipping 'that was ridiculous,' before Michael joked he had sustained an injury from the collision. Holly, who was dressed in a stylish blue shirt and matching shorts, was all smiles as she posed for selfies during a paddock and trackside walk before watching the race above the pitlane. The former ITV star also enjoyed a yacht trip during the weekend, where she was a guest of F1 team Williams.

However, ahead of the race, Holly chatted to Sky Sports when Kim Kardashian made her grand debut entrance onto the F1 track to cheer on her Ferrari driver boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. My back's gone. I think something belonging to Kim, I'm not mentioning anything, may have struck me in my lower back earlier,' he joked.

'And I gotta tell you, it hurt! ' Kim consoled her boyfriend Lewis after he narrowly missed out on winning on Sunday. The television personality, 45, was seen offering some words of comfort to the Ferrari driver, 41, who came over to see her following the race. Kimi Antonelli drove into the history books by becoming the youngest winner at 19 years old.

Kim watched the tense 78-lap race unfold to see the teenager pip Lewis to the post after it was suspended on the 68th lap for track repairs. Still looking in good spirits despite his loss, Lewis playfully sprayed his girlfriend with champagne as he celebrated on the podium. The driver blew Kim a sweet kiss as he accepted his second place trophy before the bubbly drenched her.

The TV personality's hair was covered in the fizz as she tried to shield herself from the spray and protect her no-doubt professionally styled hair. In a short clip uploaded to the official F1 Instagram account, Kim could be seen proudly filming her beau as he was presented the trophy from Princess Charlene of Monaco - just before being sprayed.

Just before Hamilton had lifted the large trophy up into the air while giving a thumbs up to his team watching from belo





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Holly Willoughby Kim Kardashian Monaco Grand Prix Formula One Michael Mcintyre Lewis Hamilton Kimi Antonelli

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