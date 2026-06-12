Holly Willoughby Experiences Thrilling Hot Lap at Monaco Grand Prix, Jokes About Kardashian Encounter

Former This Morning host Holly Willoughby shared a video of her first hot lap around the Monaco Grand Prix track, where she screamed and swore, begging her driver to take care of her because she has three children. She also recounted getting caught up in Kim Kardashian's security entourage.

Holly Willoughby , the former This Morning presenter, experienced a heart-pounding moment as she took her first ever hot lap around the Monaco Grand Prix track.

In a video shared to Instagram, the 45-year-old was seen screaming and swearing as the racing car reached speeds of 120mph on the straights and 70mph through corners. Before the ride, she was seen pulling on a black safety helmet and joining driver Alan in the vehicle. Alan joked, 'Hi Holly, I heard you prepared with a few glasses of champagne.

' Holly replied, 'I had plenty of champagne last night so I'm hoping I'll be ok. Am I going to be ok Alan? I have three children, so please look after me.

' Alan reassured her, 'You will be fine and enjoy it I'm sure. ' As the car exited the pit lane and accelerated, Holly could be heard squealing, 'Oh my god, oh my god, oh my god,' continuously. She shouted, 'I've literally broken out into a sweat. I've literally got tears in my eyes, wow.

Oh my god! Oh my god! I feel like I'm in a computer game.

' After the lap, Alan told her, 'You made it, you did very well for your first time around the circuit. ' Holly exclaimed with relief, 'F***ing h**,' and later joked she remained 'totally composed' during the ride. She apologised for her language in the Instagram caption, writing, 'Completely calm. Totally composed.

Absolutely did not scream through every corner of the Monaco Grand Prix track. @williamsf1team can confirm. (They cannot confirm. ) … Special mention for ALAAAAANNN!

I can only apologise for the noise and the language at the end!

' Holly's celebrity friends found the video hilarious. Emma Bunton, Nicole Appleton, and Carol Vorderman all commented. Nicole wrote, 'I'm crying! that's what I'm like at 30 MPH!!!

' Emma said, 'This made me laugh so much. ' Holly replied to Emma, 'You should do it! We can get Alan a Baby on Board sign.

' Carol added, 'Bliss … being thrown round a track in a 'safety car' .. done that a fair few times over the years … love love ❤️ well done missus. ' The video captured the raw excitement and fear of the experience, with Holly's dramatic reactions drawing laughs and support from her followers. Elsewhere over the Grand Prix weekend, Holly addressed an awkward moment when she got caught up in Kim Kardashian's huge entourage.

The TV presenter was joined by comedian Michael McIntyre as they explored the paddock and watched the race from above the pitlane. They were guests of the Williams F1 team and enjoyed a yacht trip during the weekend.

However, before the race on Sunday, Holly and Michael were walking to the Ferrari garage when Kim Kardashian made her grand entrance onto the F1 track to support her boyfriend Lewis Hamilton. Security guards for Kim and her sister Khloe jostled Holly and Michael. Michael yelled, 'It's a wave!

' then noticed, 'It's the Kardashians! I'm joining them!

' He hurried after them, leaving Holly shocked. Michael returned saying, 'We've got a live update. I've just been hit by like a wave. You know when you're on holiday and a wave hits you and it's like 'that's actually quite dangerous'.

We've been Kardashian waved.

' Holly agreed, quipping 'that was ridiculous. ' Michael joked he had sustained an injury: 'My back's gone. I think something belonging to Kim, I'm not mentioning anything, may have struck me in my lower back earlier. And I gotta tell you, it hurt!

' Holly saw the fun in the moment and mentioned it alongside her highlights video, writing, 'What a weekend! Monaco you didn't disappoint… @williamsf1team @jv' The combination of thrilling track action and celebrity encounters made for an unforgettable Monaco Grand Prix for Holly Willoughby





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