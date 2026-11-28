Holly Willoughby, Clodagh McKenna, and Prince Edward dazzled at the Newbury races in stylish brown ensembles, marking a vibrant return for the presenter following her public apology for a past incident on The One Show.

Holly Willoughby showcased a masterclass in country chic elegance on Saturday afternoon as she attended the prestigious Newbury races in Berkshire. The forty-five-year-old television presenter embraced the rainy weather with a coordinated brown ensemble that featured a checked coat layered over a double-breasted blazer and matching suit trousers. She completed the sophisticated look with a brown fedora hat, black leather gloves, and a purple handbag that perfectly matched the lining of her jacket, all while shielding herself from the elements with a white umbrella.

Newbury Races Stylish Attendees Braved The Rain

Willoughby was not the only star to notice the sartorial trends at the event, as Irish chef Clodagh McKenna, aged fifty-one, arrived in a similarly striking checkered outfit. McKenna opted for a beige wool coat paired with a tan-colored fedora and a burnt orange handbag, mirroring the earthy tones favored by her companion. Actor Hugh Bonneville, sixty-three, also turned out in significant style, wearing a brown, black, and red checkered blazer with a matching waistcoat and a festive green tie. Prince Edward, the Duke of Edinburgh, complemented the day's aesthetic with a brown coat, a green scarf, a black top hat, and a large umbrella to shelter from the downpour.

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Holly Willoughby Addresses Past One Show Incident

While the races provided a glamorous backdrop, the day also served as a poignant follow-up to recent candid admissions by Willoughby regarding her appearance on The One Show. Speaking on her YouTube series Together with host Alex Jones, who is forty-nine years old, Willoughby confessed to appearing "really unpresentable" during a live broadcast. She revealed that she had consumed two margaritas before heading to work, believing she could handle the alcohol, but quickly realized she had had too much to drink after missing her car and opting to take the tube.

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Incident Details And Personal Reactions

Willoughby described the harrowing journey to the BBC studio, noting that she attempted to board the tube with her ITV pass instead of her work pass. The situation deteriorated further when she fell over in front of a Topshop near Oxford Circus, requiring her friends to lift her off the floor. She recalled a particularly mortifying moment where her stylist, Danielle, had to physically help her put on her knickers because she was unable to manage it herself. The former This Morning host admitted that the incident was so severe it continues to haunt her, describing herself as "spangled like the worst" during the broadcast.

Future Projects And Public Reception

The revelation of this past episode, which occurred during a segment featuring guests Keith Urban and Amol Rajan, has led to increased scrutiny during her current appearances. Willoughby noted that the production team now actively checks for signs of alcohol consumption to ensure such incidents do not repeat. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics for her new YouTube venture, Willoughby has stated that she welcomes negative feedback as a valuable part of the process. This public reflection comes three years after she stepped down from her long-running daytime role in 2023, marking a significant chapter in her ongoing career evolution.