Holly Willoughby and Dan Baldwin Attend Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards

Holly Willoughby and husband Dan Baldwin attend the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards at Claridge's. See the winners list including Glenn Close and Claudia Winkleman.

TV presenter Holly Willoughby stepped out for the Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards on Thursday, marking a stylish departure from her typical daytime appearance. The 45-year-old broadcaster enjoyed a rare public evening with her husband, Dan Baldwin, as they attended the prestigious ceremony. Willoughby turned heads on the red carpet, trading her usual bright aesthetic for a daring low-cut blazer dress by French-inspired label L'AGENCE.

Willoughby complemented the daring ensemble with black heels from Italian manufacturer Malone Souliers, carrying a black clutch and accessorizing with gold jewellery. Her husband, whom she has been married to for 19 years, opted for a sharp black suit that perfectly matched the formal tone of the evening. The couple were seen holding hands as they departed the event, showcasing their enduring public partnership.

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Event Details and Venue Context

The annual Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards took place at Claridge's in central London, hosting prominent figures from fashion, film, art, sport, and culture. The event serves to recognize extraordinary women who have significantly shaped these industries over the previous 12 months. Categories for the night included Icon, Breakthrough, Model, Actress, Television Icon, Designer, Innovator, Theatre Actress, Artist, Sporting Inspiration, and Changemaker.

Lydia Slater, Editor-in-Chief of Harper's Bazaar UK, highlighted the rich heritage of the awards in her opening remarks. She expressed delight at partnering with The Platinum Card by American Express for the third consecutive year to sponsor the Breakthrough Award. This long-standing collaboration underscores the event's status as a major fixture in the cultural calendar.

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Major Winners and Industry Recognition

Glenn Close received the prestigious Icon Award, honoring her five-decade career portraying complex characters on screen and stage. Mikey Madison was named Film Actress of the Year, celebrated for her versatility ranging from an Oscar-winning role in Anora to her portrayal of a whistleblower in The Social Reckoning. Bella Maclean took home the Breakthrough Award, recognizing her acclaimed performance as Taggie O'Hara in Disney+'s Rivals.

Other notable winners included Stephanie Cavalli, who was named Model of the Year for challenging industry conventions and promoting age inclusivity. Claudia Winkleman was honored as Television Icon, acknowledging her success on The Traitors and Strictly Come Dancing. Cate Blanchett won the Theatre Actress Award for her dual-role performance in the National Theatre production of Electra/Persona.

Willoughby's Social Media and Celebrity Interactions

Before arriving at the venue, Willoughby shared her pre-event routine on Instagram, noting she listened to George Michael to get into the party mood. She posted about honoring the release of The Faith tour film and celebrating the incredible women attending the @bazaaruk awards. The presenter also posed for photographs with Cat Deeley during the night, a moment that highlighted the lack of bad blood between the two after Deeley took over Willoughby's This Morning role.

The evening continued to celebrate influential figures across various disciplines. Previous honourees of the awards include Dame Jilly Cooper, Victoria Beckham, Reese Witherspoon, Emilia Clarke, Janelle Monáe, Jenna Ortega, Chloe Kelly, Anya Taylor-Joy, Little Simz, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, Erin Doherty, Lashana Lynch, Kylie Minogue, and Keira Knightley. The event successfully brought together these industry heavyweights for a night of celebration and recognition.