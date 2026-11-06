Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley End Rivalry Rumors at Harper's Bazaar Awards

Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley were seen laughing and hugging at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards, silencing speculation about rivalry over This Morning.

Speculation regarding professional tension between television personalities has been firmly dismissed following a warm public appearance at a prestigious London event. Holly Willoughby and Cat Deeley, whose careers have intersected at the center of UK daytime broadcasting, were photographed sharing laughter and embraces at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards. The event, which returned to the historic Claridge's venue for its annual celebration of inspirational women, provided a neutral ground where past and present hosts of ITV's This Morning could interact without the shadow of competition.

Past and Present Hosts Unite

Holly Willoughby, age 45, arrived at the venue accompanied by her husband of 19 years, Dan Baldwin. The couple entered hand in hand, presenting a united front as they prepared for the evening's festivities. Willoughby dressed in a striking black tuxedo minidress designed by L'Agence, which she paired with sheer black tights and high black heels. Her look was completed with loose blonde waves and bold siren-red lipstick, creating a glamorous silhouette that commanded attention upon arrival.

Also read Holly Willoughby Spots at Harper's Bazaar Women Of The Year Awards With Husband Dan

Cat Deeley, age 50, joined Willoughby on the red carpet and during the dinner service, choosing a sophisticated long Grecian-style white satin dress. Deeley accessorized the outfit with a gold belt, also wearing her blonde hair in loose waves and matching the vibrant red lip aesthetic of her fellow broadcaster. The visual harmony of their appearances, with arms around each other for photographs, directly contradicted previous narratives suggesting a strained relationship following Deeley's permanent appointment as co-presenter on ITV's This Morning in 2024.

Shutting Down Competition Theories

Deeley's transition to the permanent co-host role followed Willoughby's high-profile departure from the daytime show, a shift that inevitably sparked rumors of a rivalry over the coveted presenting slot. Despite these persistent whispers, the interactions at the awards ceremony demonstrated a mutual respect and personal closeness that belied any competitive animosity. The two women were seen giggling and hugging throughout the night, effectively silencing critics who had speculated about a rift between the former partners and the current host.

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This rare public outing served as a definitive statement that their professional paths have evolved amicably rather than antagonistically. By engaging in friendly interaction and posing together, Willoughby and Deeley highlighted the collaborative spirit that often underpins long-standing television careers. The visual evidence of their affection provided a concrete answer to public curiosity, replacing gossip with a clear display of camaraderie.

Celebrating Industry Icons and Talent

Beyond the headline drama surrounding the television presenters, the evening honored a diverse array of extraordinary women who have shaped fashion, film, art, sport, literature, and culture over the past year. The gala attracted significant international attention, with several Hollywood stars traveling across the Atlantic to accept accolades and celebrate the achievements of their peers. The event underscored the continued relevance of the Harper's Bazaar awards in recognizing cultural impact across multiple disciplines.

Glenn Close received the Icon Award, presented by Harper's Bazaar editor-in-chief Lydia Slater. The recognition honored Close's dazzling five-decade career portraying complex, challenging women and her enduring impact on both screen and stage. Cate Blanchett, who arrived in a dazzling blue dress with an intricately painted artwork skirt, was awarded the Theatre Actress Award for her dual-role performance in the National Theatre's production of Electra/Persona. Mikey Madison, set to receive the Film Actress award, wore a chic pale grey dress and was recognized for her versatility, ranging from her Oscar-winning turn in Anora to her portrayal of a whistleblower in The Social Reckoning.

Additional honors included the Breakthrough Award, presented in association with headline partner the Platinum Card by American Express, which went to Bella Maclean following her acclaimed performance as Taggie O'Hara in Disney's Rivals. Claudia Winkleman, the host of The Traitors, was named Television Icon, a tribute to the grace, charm, and unmistakable style that have established her as one of Britain's best-loved broadcasters. These awards highlighted the breadth of talent celebrated at the event, reinforcing its status as a premier gathering for female achievement in the arts.