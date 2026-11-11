Holly Robinson Peete Foundation Gala Features Kathy Hilton And Tiffany Haddish

The HollyRod Foundation hosted its annual gala in November featuring Kathy Hilton and Tiffany Haddish to support families affected by autism and Parkinson's disease.

Actress and activist Holly Robinson Peete recently hosted her annual charity gala in Los Angeles, bringing together a high-profile roster of guests to support the HollyRod Foundation. The event served as a vital fundraiser aimed at educating and supporting families affected by autism and Parkinson's disease.

HollyRod Foundation Gala Event Details

The gala functioned as a primary vehicle for raising awareness and funds for the foundation's ongoing mission. Robinson Peete has long been a vocal advocate for neurodiversity, using her public platform to challenge misinformation and promote understanding within the autism community. This year's gathering continued that tradition by uniting celebrities who are passionate about these specific health causes.

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Kathy Hilton Holiday Celebration Context

Reality television personality Kathy Hilton attended the evening, adding her own festive flair to the proceedings. Hilton is well known for hosting lavish holiday gatherings, including a pajama party at her Bel-Air mansion on Thursday, November 5, which featured her daughter Nicky. Her presence at the gala highlighted the intersection of celebrity philanthropy and high-society holiday traditions during the festive season.

Hilton described herself as a conduit connecting her star-studded guests to the real world. She emphasized her enjoyment of facilitating these connections during her annual parties, which are characterized by massive gift bags and an atmosphere of cheer. Her attendance underscored the widespread appeal of the foundation's work among entertainment industry figures.

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Tiffany Haddish Advocacy And Comments

Comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish also participated in the festivities, using the opportunity to speak about her personal priorities and professional goals. When asked about the possibility of joining a reality television franchise, Haddish declined the idea with a clear statement of identity. She explicitly stated that she is not a real housewife, thereby rejecting the premise of joining such a show.

Regarding her personal life during the holiday season, Haddish clarified that she is not seeking a romantic partner. She stated that she is looking for more sleep and peace rather than love. Haddish expressed that she already possesses enough love for herself and the world, focusing her energy on finding tranquility.

Haddish plans to contribute to the foundation's cause by utilizing her acting and comedic talents for a special purpose. She expressed enthusiasm for the auction component of the gala, noting that she enjoys bidding on items because they support such a meaningful cause. She remarked that the foundation typically features the best auction items, encouraging attendees to participate actively in the bidding process.

Robinson Peete Defense Of Neurodiversity

Holly Robinson Peete used the event to reinforce her commitment to defending the autism community against public criticism. She has been vocal in her condemnation of statements made by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding autism. Peete emphasized the significant strides the community has made in normalizing diversity and neurodiversity.

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She criticized the intrusion of political figures into health discussions that affect children. Peete argued that it is inappropriate for officials in health and human services to dictate what children with autism will never achieve. Her remarks at the gala served as a powerful testament to the resilience of the neurodiverse community and the ongoing need for accurate public representation.