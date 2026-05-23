Holly Ramsey and Sister-in-law Bethany Peaty Reunited, Insecure and 'Betrayed' Allyship

A news article detailing the recent reunion between Holly Ramsay, her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty, and the rift between Adam Peaty and his family over the Commonwealth Games.

Holly Ramsay reunited with her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty on Saturday after Bethany attended Holly's hen do and their wedding together in December. Bethany, known for her allegiance to her brother, faced criticism from Holly's family when she pledged that allegiance.

Despite the controversy, Holly and Bethany's relationship is strong as seen in Bethany's Instagram post. The snap was resposted by Holly with a love heart and star emoji, symbolizing her love for Adam's sister. Recently, Adam and his family accused him of 'cashing in' on his celebrity chef father-in-law by using his married name Adam Ramsay-Peaty in the Commonwealth Games under his name.

The source close to his family described him as being 'devastated' and feeling embarrassed of his roots and upbringing. The swimmer is aiming to make history at the upcoming event in July as the first British swimmer to win gold medals at four consecutive Commonwealth events. His wife praised him, and he has previously won several golds and silvers in previous Commonwealth Games.

Holly Ramsay joined The Daily Mail as a columnist in November, working remotely from her home in Italy after leaving Italy due to travel restrictions caused by the pandemic





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Holly Ramsey Bethany Peaty Adam Peaty Commonwealth Games Allyship

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Holly Ramsey and Sister-in-law Bethany Peaty Reunited, Insecure and 'Betrayed' AllyshipA news article detailing the recent reunion between Holly Ramsay, her sister-in-law Bethany Peaty, and the rift between Adam Peaty and his family over the Commonwealth Games.

Read more »