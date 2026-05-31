Holly Ramsay Shares Parents' Marriage Advice Amid Family Feud with Adam Peaty

Holly Ramsay reveals the tips Gordon and Tana gave her for a successful marriage, while her husband Adam Peaty faces estrangement from his family.

Holly Ramsay has revealed the secret to a successful marriage according to her parents Gordon and Tana Ramsay, who have been married for nearly three decades.

The 26-year-old influencer, who tied the knot with Olympic champion Adam Peaty in a stunning ceremony at Bath Abbey on December 27, 2025, shared that her parents emphasized having fun, working hard, and maintaining a happy home. Speaking exclusively at the launch of Gordon's new Krude olive oil brand, Holly gushed about her parents' support. She said that they encourage her to enjoy life and share clothes and beauty tips with her sisters and mother.

The wedding, held at the historic Bath Abbey and followed by a reception at Kin House in the countryside, was a lavish affair attended by many celebrities. However, Adam's parents were notably absent due to an ongoing feud that has been public since November. Only his sister Bethany represented his side of the family. Holly expressed gratitude for her own family's unity and the advice they have given her for a happy marriage.

The couple's love story has been in the spotlight since they got engaged, and their wedding was a culmination of a fairytale romance. But beneath the surface, tensions within Adam's family have cast a shadow over the celebrations. Holly's parents, Gordon and Tana, have been a pillar of support, and their 29-year marriage serves as an inspiration.

Holly emphasized that the key to a lasting relationship is to prioritize fun and hard work in equal measure, while ensuring that the home is a place of happiness and comfort. She also noted that her parents are incredibly supportive of her career in beauty and fashion, and she loves sharing her wardrobe with her sisters and mother.

This sense of family unity has undoubtedly helped Holly and Adam as they face the challenges posed by Adam's estrangement from his parents. The estrangement between Adam Peaty and his family has deepened, with recent reports indicating that he ignored his grandmother Mavis Williams' 84th birthday. Mavis, who gained fame as 'Olympic Nan' for her enthusiastic support during Adam's gold medal win in 2016, was left heartbroken. Sources said that Adam did not send a card, gift, or message.

In contrast, he publicly celebrated the seventh birthday of Holly's brother Oscar. This slight has been seen as a continuation of the tension following Adam's decision to bar his parents from the wedding. Bethany, the only family member to attend, has been caught in the middle, expressing her divided loyalties. Despite the rift, Adam and Holly have shown support for Bethany, posting birthday wishes for her as well.

The situation remains delicate, with the Ramsay family standing by their new son-in-law. The public nature of the feud has attracted significant media attention, with many questioning how the couple can maintain their happiness amidst the family drama. Holly's advice from her parents seems particularly relevant now: focusing on having fun and maintaining a happy home environment may be their best strategy.

Adam, a world-renowned swimmer with multiple Olympic medals, has always been a private person, but the strain of the estrangement has been visible. His grandmother's hurt feelings have been widely reported, and the lack of communication has caused a rift that may take time to heal.

However, the couple appears to be prioritizing their own relationship and the new family they are building together. The Ramsay family's new documentary, which follows Gordon as he opens restaurants in London, features a brief clip of Adam and Holly's engagement party. Adam's mother Caroline reportedly demanded her removal from the footage, though she appeared only fleetingly. Gordon has warmly embraced Adam, revealing that the swimmer now calls him 'dad,' a gesture that Gordon finds touching.

As Holly and Adam settle into married life, the advice from her parents has become their mantra: have fun, work hard, and create a happy home. Whether the family feud will heal remains uncertain, but the couple seems determined to focus on their relationship and build a future together. The support from the Ramsay family provides a strong foundation, and Holly's emphasis on joy and hard work may help them navigate the challenges ahead.

The documentary has also given fans a glimpse into the Ramsay family dynamics, showing Gordon's pride in his children and his new son-in-law. Holly's sisters have been supportive as well, and the bond between the siblings is evident. For Adam, being welcomed into such a close-knit family must be a comfort, even as his own family remains distant.

The future holds many unknowns, but for now, Holly and Adam are basking in the glow of their new marriage, guided by the wisdom of a couple who have stood the test of time. The simple yet profound advice from Gordon and Tana Ramsay to have fun, work hard, and cherish a happy home may be exactly what this couple needs to overcome the obstacles they face





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