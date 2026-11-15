Holly Ramsay reveals birth date during Gordon's 60th birthday dinner at Petrus

Holly Ramsay attended her father Gordon Ramsay's 60th birthday at Petrus. The celebration highlighted family bonds and Gordon's rigorous fitness routine that keeps him in peak physical condition at age 60.

Holly Ramsay confirmed the arrival of her first child is scheduled for February during the exclusive dinner party she attended to celebrate her father Gordon Ramsay's 60th birthday. The expectant mother revealed the specific month of the baby's arrival in an Instagram post shared on November 15, 2026, providing the first official update on the due date of her baby with husband Adam Peaty.

Holly looked radiant in a draping black gown that elegantly highlighted her growing baby bump as she cradled her stomach in a mirror selfie. She shared multiple images from the high-end dining event at Petrus by Gordon Ramsay, showcasing the gourmet dishes served to the guests at the one-Michelin-starred restaurant in Knightsbridge, London.

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Among the photos she posted was a close-up of a personalized napkin embroidered with 'GR60 Holly' in black cotton. She captioned the update simply with 'GR60' followed by a martini and heart emoji, acknowledging the significant milestone year for her father while subtly marking her own new chapter as a mother.

Her husband, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, attended the dinner dressed in a formal tuxedo and was seen sitting closely with Holly at the table. The couple has been together since Holly announced her pregnancy in June, and Peaty is already a proud father to five-year-old George from a previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.

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Gordon Ramsay marked the arrival of his 60th year by posting a shirtless selfie that displayed his sculpted physique. He shared the black and white image from a bathroom, captioning it with gratitude for birthday messages and a declaration of energy for Day 2 of being 60. The post drew praise from followers who commended his physical condition and dedication to fitness.

The chef maintains his shape through a controlled diet that includes a protein shake in the morning, scrambled eggs for lunch, and chicken or fish for dinner. He prefers smaller portions throughout the day rather than consuming three large meals, a routine he has followed since overhauling his lifestyle in his forties to lose approximately four stone.

His fitness routine is equally rigorous, often beginning with a run at 5:30 am followed by mobility and core strength exercises. On weekends, he engages in more intense activities, such as long bike rides or swims, which he has continued even after a serious accident in 2024 left him covered in bruises.

Gordon is the father of six children with his wife Tana Ramsay. Along with Holly, they have 28-year-old Megan, 26-year-old Jack, 25-year-old Tilly, seven-year-old Oscar, and two-year-old Jesse. The family gathered in London for the celebration, highlighting their close bond despite their busy individual careers.

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The dinner at Petrus provided an intimate setting for the family to enjoy the extravagant menu provided by the renowned restaurant. The evening served as a joyful milestone for the Ramsay family, combining the celebration of Gordon's six decades with the excitement of Holly's impending motherhood.

Holly's social media updates have offered fans a private glimpse into the family's life, from her pregnancy journey to the details of their special celebrations. Her presence at the birthday dinner alongside Adam Peaty underscored the support and love that defines the extended Ramsay family circle.