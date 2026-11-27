Holly Ramsay and Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty have left the Portland Hospital with newborn daughter Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, born on November 25 2026.

Holly Ramsay and her husband Adam Peaty have departed the Portland Hospital in London with their newborn daughter, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, following the birth of their first child together. The couple was observed leaving the prestigious medical facility on November 25 2026, with Adam carrying the infant in a baby carrier while Holly entered the vehicle. Witnesses noted the parents were well-prepared for the discharge, with a distinctive baby bag from Tiba + Marl visible in the car boot alongside their luggage.

Details of the Birth and Family Welcome

Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty was delivered via caesarean section at the Portland Hospital, a location known for treating high-profile patients and expecting mothers. Holly Ramsay, aged 26, officially announced the arrival of her daughter on her Instagram account on Thursday, confirming the birth date as November 25 2026. In her social media post, the television personality thanked the medical staff for ensuring the safety and health of both herself and the newborn, referring to the baby as the sister of her partner's six-year-old son, George.

Also read Adam Peaty and Holly Ramsay Welcome Daughter Daphne June

The immediate family of Holly Ramsay rallied around the new parents, with her father Gordon Ramsay and mother Tana Hutcheson among the first to visit the hospital. Gordon was pictured arriving with a bag of cupcakes for Lola's, expressing immense joy as he met his first grandchild. Gordon later shared a photograph of Holly, Adam, and the baby on his own Instagram page, captioning the image with a welcome message and describing the arrival as the perfect early Christmas present for the extended Ramsay family.

Contrasting Reactions from Adam Peaty's Family

While the Ramsay family celebrated enthusiastically, the reaction from Adam Peaty's side of the family highlighted the ongoing estrangement between the Olympic swimmer and his relatives. Adam, 31, remains at odds with his parents, Mark and Caroline Peaty, a situation that was underscored when Mark was photographed looking glum while walking his dogs shortly after the birth announcement. The swimmer recently revealed to The Guardian that he learned of the pregnancy through a formal text message, indicating a lack of close personal communication with his parents.

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Adam Peaty has maintained that his faith requires him to forgive, but reconciliation is contingent upon his family demonstrating personal improvement and opening lines of communication. The rift between Adam and his family dates back to controversies surrounding his wedding last December in Bath, where he uninvited most of his relatives. Tensions escalated further in November 2025 when Adam's brother, Jamie Peaty, was arrested over allegations of sending aggressive threats during a stag weekend, further straining familial bonds.

Impacts on Extended Family and Future Milestones

The birth of Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty has already influenced the immediate schedules of other family members, including Holly's siblings. Gordon Ramsay had previously announced on social media that his household was expanding, noting that Holly was days away from giving birth and would miss his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony as a result. The Ramsay family, which includes siblings Megan, Jack, Tilly, Oscar, and Jesse, has been visibly supportive, with Gordon offering a stark contrast to the distant behavior exhibited by Adam's relatives.

Looking ahead, the Peaty family is preparing for more upcoming births within the wider circle. Adam Peaty's sister, Bethany Peaty, is expected to deliver her third child in the coming weeks, while his older brother, Jamie Peaty, is also expecting a child with his wife Charlotte. For Holly and Adam, the arrival of Daphne marks a new chapter, solidifying their union which began with a wedding in Bath last December and has now expanded to include their son George from Adam's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro.