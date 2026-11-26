Holly Ramsay and Adam Peaty announce the birth of their first child, Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, marking a new chapter for the couple amidst ongoing family dynamics.

Holly Ramsay has officially welcomed her first child with husband Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, bringing a significant personal milestone to the high-profile family. The 26-year-old influencer and the 31-year-old swimmer announced the arrival of their baby girl, named Daphne June Ramsay-Peaty, on social media yesterday. This birth occurs nearly a year after the couple exchanged vows in a ceremony that was marked by significant family controversy.

Birth Announcement and Family Details

The couple shared the joyful news on Instagram, revealing that Daphne was born on 25/11/2026. Holly expressed deep gratitude to the medical staff who assisted during the delivery, stating that they were safe, healthy, and happy. The announcement also acknowledged George, a six-year-old boy from Adam's previous relationship with Eirianedd Munro, who will now become a big brother. The couple had previously announced Holly's pregnancy in June, just six months after their wedding.

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Wedding Controversy and Estrangement

The birth follows a turbulent period for the couple, which began with their December 2025 wedding at Bath Abbey. That event was dominated by headlines surrounding a severe rift between Adam and his own family, resulting in his parents being uninvited from the ceremony. Tensions were exacerbated when Adam's mother, Caroline, was not invited to Holly's hen party, leading to an explosive breakdown in relations during the lead-up to the wedding.

Further complications arose during Adam's stag weekend in November 2025, when his brother Jamie was arrested over allegations of sending aggressive threats. These events solidified the estrangement, with Adam's sister Bethany being the only member of the Peaty family to attend the wedding. Sources indicate that conflicts continued after the marriage, with allegations that Holly did not want Bethany to announce her own pregnancy during that period.

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Gordon Ramsay Becomes a Grandfather

The arrival of Daphne makes celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay a grandfather for the first time. Gordon, who is one of six children in the Ramsay family, had previously hinted at the upcoming birth. Last week, he paid tribute to Holly for missing his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, noting that she was only days away from delivering. He described the Ramsay household as getting bigger and welcomed the prospect of his first grandchild.

Gordon is known for his supportive nature in times of family crisis, having experienced similar conflicts with his own brother and father-in-law, Chris Hutcheson. His reaction to Holly's situation reflects this history, with reports describing him as incredibly supportive of his daughter during this challenging time. The expansion of the family adds another layer to the Ramsay empire, which recently saw Gordon appointed as the lead presenter for the relaunch of the car show Top Gear.

Ongoing Tensions and Adam Peaty's Stance

Despite the joy of the new birth, tensions with Adam's family persist. Adam has stated that he will forgive but not forget his relatives, citing his Christian faith as a driver for forgiveness but insisting on reconciliation only if they have improved as people. He emphasized to The Guardian that healing the rift requires communication and demonstrable change from his family members.

Recent claims suggest that Adam has embraced a new celebrity lifestyle with the Ramsay clan, even changing his name to Ramsay-Peaty after the wedding. Some family insiders believe this name change was an attempt to distance himself from his biological family. Adam has previously blamed the family feud for affecting his performance at the Commonwealth Games in July, a stance that drew criticism from family sources who urged him to reconnect with his mother.

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Future Developments for the Peaty Family

As the Ramsays celebrate this new addition, the Peaty family faces its own expansions. Adam's sister Bethany is expected to give birth to her third child in the coming weeks. Additionally, his older brother Jamie is expecting a baby with his wife Charlotte. These parallel events highlight the complex interplay of celebration and conflict within the wider family network, even as Adam and Holly focus on their new life as parents to Daphne June.