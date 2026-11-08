Holly Robinson Peete Condemns RFK Jr.'s False Autism Claims After Shocking April Statements

Holly Peete publicly rejects Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s false autism claims, citing her son's success and defending neurodiversity against harmful stereotypes.

Holly Robinson Peete has issued a sharp and public rebuke of former Health and Human Services advisor Robert F. Kennedy Jr. regarding his controversial April 2025 statements about autism. The 62-year-old author described the recent comments as a devastating return to a painful era of stigma for the autism community. She stated that the remarks felt like a never day all over again for families who have worked hard to normalize neurodiversity. Peete emphasized that society has made significant strides in acceptance, making such regressive narratives particularly hurtful.

Kennedy made erroneous and false claims about children diagnosed with autism during his April 2025 public appearances. He described the situation as an individual tragedy that destroys families and the nation's greatest resource. He claimed that many children who were previously fully functional regressed into autism due to environmental exposures at two years old. Furthermore, he asserted that these children would never pay taxes, hold a job, or go on a date. He also incorrectly stated that many would never use a toilet unassisted.

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Peete responded directly to these assertions, labeling them factually incorrect and emotionally damaging. She recalled her own experience receiving a diagnosis for her son, RJ, in the year 2000. She noted that it felt like being transported back to a time when medical understanding of autism was severely limited. She criticized the approach of doctors and public figures who list what children cannot achieve instead of focusing on their potential. Peete explained that a developmental pediatrician once predicted her son would never speak, drive, or have meaningful employment.

The 27-year-old RJ Peete did not destroy their family but gave them purpose and unity, Peete wrote via X. She recalled that the doctor needed to doom their three-year-old to all these nevers, but admitted it made her angry. This anger fueled her determination to advocate for her son and others. She highlighted that the doom-and-gloom predictions from decades ago were completely wrong. Her son has grown into a successful musician and advocate, proving those limits false.

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Jenni Farley, known professionally as JWoww, and Jenny McCarthy are among other celebrities who have shared their personal journeys. Farley revealed that her son Greyson's diagnosis in November 2018 caused significant tension in her relationship with her then-husband, Roger Mathews. McCarthy has also been vocal about the challenges and joys of parenting a child on the spectrum. These celebrities contribute to a broader cultural conversation about neurodiversity and the realities of autism.

Tatiana Schlossberg, the daughter of former Vice President Al Gore, also criticized her cousin Robert F. Kennedy Jr. for his vaccine skepticism. In a New Yorker essay published on Saturday, November 22, she announced her terminal cancer diagnosis while condemning his views on autism. Schlossberg argued that autism does not destroy families, but rather the lack of access to healthcare and early intervention does. She specifically mentioned Black and brown communities where diagnosis rates are lower due to systemic barriers.

In response to the stigma she faced in 2000, Peete founded the HollyRod Foundation alongside her husband. They established the foundation to raise awareness and provide resources for families impacted by Parkinson's Disease and autism. She wanted to be that support system for others when there was no one to call during their crisis. The organization aims to provide hope and ensure that no one limits the possibilities for a child with autism or other developmental conditions.

Peete described herself as a gangster mom who is always ride or die for her children. She emphasized the importance of standing up against misinformation and speaking out. She expressed relief at being able to counter the false narratives perpetuated by high-profile figures like Kennedy. Her advocacy continues to highlight the need for compassion, accurate information, and robust support systems for families.

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The response from the autism community underscores the progress made since the early 2000s. Advocates argue that focusing on limitations ignores the immense potential of neurodivergent individuals. Peete's foundation continues to lend a type of support that she told Us she didn't have after RJ was diagnosed. It feels great that people look up to them or get hope for their situation because of what they have been able to talk about. Her message remains clear: provide hope and never let anyone limit the possibilities for your child.